Carmanah Provides Solar LED Obstruction Lighting for Telecom Projects in Sudan

Working through an authorized regional distributor, Carmanah has received an order to supply 200 units of its Model 601 solar-powered LED red obstruction light for the Sudanese Modile Telephone Company (Mobitel) in Khartoum, Sudan. These lights are scheduled for installation on remote telecommunications towers locations throughout Sudan.



This order is marks Carmanah's second installation in the Sudan. Carmanah solar-powered LED lighting technology was selected for this project primarily because of its track record of reliability, as well as the ease of installation and low maintenance costs.



About Carmanah's Solar LED Obstruction Lights



Carmanah's solar-powered LED obstruction lights are completely self-contained and can be installed in minutes with minimal technical expertise. They are designed to operate with no scheduled maintenance for up to 5 years. As these fixtures use light emitting diodes for illumination, there are no bulbs to replace for the operating life of the unit. Carmanah's obstruction lights are also shock-proof, vibration-proof and watertight. They have been field-proven to operate reliably under the harshest of environmental conditions and extreme temperatures.



Carmanah is a world leader in renewable and energy-efficient technologies, with more than 250,000 installations in 110 countries. In May 2006, the Company also proudly unveiled its Model A704-5 next generation obstruction light. This unit meets ICAO Annex 14 Type A Standards and provides a host of new features, including:





Revolutionary new lens design with unprecedented efficiency, increased vertical divergence and improved performance



Integrated push-button manual switch for quick, hands-on control of critical lighting functions and diagnostics



External power capability (military-spec connector)



Enables AC/DC charging capability for long-term storage and transport situations when used for temporary applications

Enables AC/DC continuous operating capabilities for extreme weather conditions and/or poor solar environments

Enables the connection of external solar panels for regions with poor solar conditions or when brighter LED output is required





Proprietary MICROSOURCE® power management technology now includes Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) for more efficient solar charging



More powerful battery system enabling up to 600 hours of operating autonomy without additional charging



New integrated carry handle for easy transport



Can now be ordered in white, aviation yellow (civilian applications) or olive drab green housings (defense applications)



For more information about this project or Carmanah's solar-powered LED obstruction lighting solutions in general, please visit www.obstructionlights.com or contact the Obstruction Lighting Division at:



Toll-free: 1-877-722-8877 (USA and Canada)



Worldwide: +1 (250) 380-0052



Fax: +1 (250) 380-0062



E-mail: info@obstructionlights.com



Web: www.obstructionlights.com







About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah is an award-winning manufacturer specializing in energy-efficient technologies. The Company is currently focused on three technology groups: solar-powered LED lighting, solar power systems & equipment and LED-illuminated signage.



Carmanah is headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and has branch offices and/or sales representation in 11 cities across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 250,000 installations worldwide, Carmanah is one of the world's premier suppliers of energy-efficient products.



The shares of Carmanah Technologies Corporation are publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CMH" and on the Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol "QCX". For more information, please visit www.carmanah.com.