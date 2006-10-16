Xantrex to preview innovative technology solutions at Solar Power 2006

VANCOUVER, B.C., October 16, 2006 - Xantrex Technology Inc. (TSX:XTX), the North American market leader for solar inverters, today announced it will preview two innovative new products and host speaking engagements at Solar Power 2006 - North America’s largest solar industry conference and exhibit showcase in San Jose, CA from October 16 to 19, 2006.



The two new products are the GT 5.0 Grid Tie Solar Inverter and the XW Battery-Based System for renewable energy and back up power applications. The products will be available in volume beginning in 2007.



The GT 5.0 Grid Tie Solar Inverter is the latest offering in the highly successful GT Series. Xantrex has taken its proven GT Series design to the next level, adding a five kilowatt inverter to satisfy the growing demand for high power installations in the residential grid tie solar market. The GT 5.0 offers high performance and value in the same GT series package that is popular with installers, and extends the GT Series product line that leads the California and U.S. solar markets.



The GT 5.0 is a photovoltaic string inverter that provides best-in-class price-performance and efficiency. It offers high reliability as a result of its proven design and manufacturing process, as well as quick and easy installation. Clean aesthetics add further appeal to the GT 5.0. The GT 5.0 enables customers to generate solar electricity for use in their home, and sell any surplus power produced back to the utility grid.



The Xantrex XW Battery-Based System, also to be previewed at the show, provides solar energy and backup power in a feature-rich design. The XW System is a completely new design, engineered to become the new standard for installers of battery-based renewable energy and backup power systems. It offers features not found in any other battery-based products such as split-phase power, high surge capacity, a compact, integrated easy-to-install design, and high efficiency that approaches that of grid-tie-only inverters.



“Xantrex is proud to present at the Solar Power 2006 conference and introduce green energy solutions that provide clean, cost effective renewable power for homes and commercial applications”, said John Wallace, Xantrex CEO. “Xantrex supplies systems to original equipment manufacturers, integrators, distributors, and owners that provide an excellent return on their solar power investment. Xantrex delivers outstanding and reliable products, reducing installed cost and providing industry leading after-sale support.”



The GT 5.0 will be available for viewing and detailed information sessions for the XW System will be offered at the Xantrex Solar Power 2006 booth (#424 & #425) at 11am, 1pm and 3:30 pm on Tuesday October 17 and Wednesday October 18, 2006. Xantrex will also be offering product and installation training for solar installers on the XW System on Friday October 20th from 8am to noon.



For more information on Solar Power 2006 visit www.solarpowerconference.com



About Xantrex

Xantrex Technology Inc. (www.xantrex.com) is a world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced power electronic products and systems for the renewable, portable, mobile, and programmable power markets. The company’s products convert and control raw electrical power from any central, distributed, renewable, or backup power source into high-quality power required by electronic and electrical equipment. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company has facilities in Arlington, Washington; Livermore, California; Elkhart, Indiana; Barcelona, Spain; and Reading, England. Xantrex is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XTX”.



Note that this news release contains forward-looking statements related to Xantrex Technology Inc. Such statements reflect the current views of Xantrex with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.



For further information, please contact Audey Korpus:

Phone: 604-422-2592

Email: audey.korpus@xantrex.com

Web: www.xantrex.com