Climate Change and Shortage of Water Boost the South African Desalination

London - 19 April, 2007 - Large semi-arid areas, changing weather patterns

and urbanisation are realities that are straining water supply in South

Africa. In the municipal sector water managers are actively exploring

alternative water solutions, while the industrial sector will increasingly utilise desalination in their water management processes.



The South African Desalination Plant market is poised for growth; the

question is, to what extent?



On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing

on 26 April, 2007, at 3 p.m. BST to provide manufacturers, distribution

channels, end-users and other industry participants with an overview of

South African Desalination Plant Market.



Those interested in participating in this outlook should send an e-mail to

Chiara Carella - Corporate Communications at chiara.carella@frost.com with

the following information: your full name, company name, title, telephone

number, e-mail address, city, state, and country. Upon receipt of the above

information, we will send you a confirmation/pass code for the live

briefing.



Frost & Sullivan estimated the total South African desalination plant market

at $23.1 million and the revenue growth rate at 9 per cent in 2006.

Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan forecasts a double-digit growth rate, which is

expected to be a maximum of 27 per cent in 2008 and tapers off towards 2012.

Annual revenues will continue to grow over the forecast period catalysed by

desalination projects both in the industrial and in the municipal sectors.



“North Africa is well-known for its desalination activity, but what is

happening at the south of the Continent? South Africa’s status as Africa’s

largest and most prosperous economy as well its current water supply

restraints could create interesting opportunities for companies in the water

and wastewater sector,” observes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst David

Winter.



This analyst briefing will benefit desalination plant suppliers, water /

wastewater companies and water / wastewater consulting engineers.



Frost & Sullivan, a global growth consulting company, has been partnering

with clients to support the development of innovative strategies for more

than 40 years. The company’s industry expertise integrates growth

consulting, growth partnership services, and corporate management training

to identify and develop opportunities. Frost & Sullivan serves an extensive

clientele that includes Global 1000 companies, emerging companies, and the

investment community by providing comprehensive industry coverage that

reflects a unique global perspective and combines ongoing analysis of

markets, technologies, econometrics, and demographics. For more information,

visit http://www.frost.com



Contact:

Chiara Carella

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +44 (0) 20 7343 8314

F: +44 (0) 20 7730 3343

E: chiara.carella@frost.com