Climate Change and Shortage of Water Boost the South African Desalination
London - 19 April, 2007 - Large semi-arid areas, changing weather patterns
and urbanisation are realities that are straining water supply in South
Africa. In the municipal sector water managers are actively exploring
alternative water solutions, while the industrial sector will increasingly utilise desalination in their water management processes.
The South African Desalination Plant market is poised for growth; the
question is, to what extent?
On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing
on 26 April, 2007, at 3 p.m. BST to provide manufacturers, distribution
channels, end-users and other industry participants with an overview of
South African Desalination Plant Market.
Those interested in participating in this outlook should send an e-mail to
Chiara Carella - Corporate Communications at chiara.carella@frost.com with
the following information: your full name, company name, title, telephone
number, e-mail address, city, state, and country. Upon receipt of the above
information, we will send you a confirmation/pass code for the live
briefing.
Frost & Sullivan estimated the total South African desalination plant market
at $23.1 million and the revenue growth rate at 9 per cent in 2006.
Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan forecasts a double-digit growth rate, which is
expected to be a maximum of 27 per cent in 2008 and tapers off towards 2012.
Annual revenues will continue to grow over the forecast period catalysed by
desalination projects both in the industrial and in the municipal sectors.
“North Africa is well-known for its desalination activity, but what is
happening at the south of the Continent? South Africa’s status as Africa’s
largest and most prosperous economy as well its current water supply
restraints could create interesting opportunities for companies in the water
and wastewater sector,” observes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst David
Winter.
This analyst briefing will benefit desalination plant suppliers, water /
wastewater companies and water / wastewater consulting engineers.
Frost & Sullivan, a global growth consulting company, has been partnering
with clients to support the development of innovative strategies for more
than 40 years. The company’s industry expertise integrates growth
consulting, growth partnership services, and corporate management training
to identify and develop opportunities. Frost & Sullivan serves an extensive
clientele that includes Global 1000 companies, emerging companies, and the
investment community by providing comprehensive industry coverage that
reflects a unique global perspective and combines ongoing analysis of
markets, technologies, econometrics, and demographics. For more information,
visit http://www.frost.com
Contact:
Chiara Carella
Corporate Communications - Europe
P: +44 (0) 20 7343 8314
F: +44 (0) 20 7730 3343
E: chiara.carella@frost.com