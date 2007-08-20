Currie and environmentalist Ed Begley launch new IZIP Express e-bikes

For Immediate Release:



August 20, 2007 - Chatsworth, CA - Currie Technologies, the North American leader in hybrid electric bicycle innovation and sales, will launch their new line of IZIP Express high-speed bicycles at the 2007 Interbike convention in Las Vegas September 24-28 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.



The IZIP Express is powered by a dual drive system featuring the patented Dolphin Hybrid Drive, creating a unique bicycle with extremely high power, range and speed. The IZIP Express will outdistance, outrun and outperform virtually any other hybrid electric bikes on the market at speeds up to 40 km/h (25 mph), making them a practical alternative to gas-powered vehicles for many people.



Ed Begley, Jr. will join the IZIP team at the Outdoor Demo in Boulder City, NV on Tuesday, September 25 for test rides on the new IZIP Express. Begley, a long-time supporter of bike riding for both fitness and environmental impact, will use the terrain of Boulder City to demonstrate the climbing pace and ease of ascending hills that the Express delivers. Begley will be available for press photos and interviews during the demo. Begley will then appear at the Currie Technologies / IZIP convention booth at Interbike on Wednesday, September 26. He will be available to meet with the press and retailers on the convention floor, where all of the IZIP Express models will be on display.



“Next to walking, cycling has always been my preferred transportation choice” says Begley. “I’ve been involved with electric bikes since their introduction in Europe many years ago. I began working with Currie Technologies and IZIP because I really think their hybrid technology gets it right. It’s the kind of bike that can convince non-bike riders to get out of their cars and ride. Now, with the Express, people have a bike that can legitimately replace their car for many trips and errands. If I had to identify my most important ‘green’ message for the coming year, it would be to encourage people to ‘get out of their cars’. With the Express, it’s easy!”



“Currie Technologies’ relationship with Ed Begley, Jr. and his TV series underscores our company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions through cycling-as-transportation” said Currie president Larry Pizzi. “Bicycles have always been a sport and fitness activity, but we want to encourage non-cycling enthusiasts to consider hybrid electric bicycles as a green transportation alternative. The Express makes that possible - and helps the overall cycling industry grow.”



About Currie Technologies, Inc.

Currie Technologies, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of quality, high-performance hybrid and electric powered vehicles and personal transportation products. Currie Technologies was founded in 1998 by Dr. Malcolm R. Currie, the former chairman and CEO of Hughes Aircraft and Delco Electronics, on the conviction that electrically driven vehicles will become increasingly important for fundamental environmental and economic reasons, and that new and large international markets will emerge. Currie Technologies hold various technology patents on the Electro-Drive’ Propulsion Systems, unique electric drive systems that provides superior performance and durability at a reasonable price. To learn more about Currie Technologies and its IZIP product line, please visit www.currietech.com or www.izipusa.com.