CSG Names Bruce Teal as Southeast Regional Director

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 13, 2008 - Conservation Services Group (CSG) today announced Bruce Teal as Southeast regional director, according to Stephen L. Cowell, chief executive officer. In this newly created position, Teal is responsible for the day-to-day account management, operations and logistics of CSG’s existing energy efficiency programs as well as new business development in the Southeast.



Teal brings more than 20 years of utility program, account management, sales and field operations experience to CSG. He comes to CSG from Corix Utilities in Milwaukee, a Canadian-based firm he joined in 2002. He began there as national account manager and was promoted to director of sales and operations, where he was responsible for the division’s measurement center, field service contracts and overall management. Prior to his employment with Corix, Teal was general manager of the Northeast division for Pentech Solutions, of San Diego, Calif. Teal was also a key member of the management staff for 15 years at Honeywell in several of the firm’s regional offices. He joined Honeywell in 1985 as a manager and was subsequently promoted to several director positions. Throughout his tenure there, Teal consistently exceeded sales goals and revenues and was responsible for numerous utility programs and contractors for the international company. Prior to joining Honeywell, Teal was a construction manager for Florida developer, Antonucci and Beiber, Inc.



Cowell said, “We are excited that CSG is expanding services to the Southeast region and confident that Bruce will help us develop a significant presence there. His extensive talents, in a myriad of disciplines, will add significant value to our client’s programs and to CSG. We are proud to have him with us.”



Over the course of his career, Teal has belonged to several industry associations including the Northeast Energy Efficiency Council, AESP International, the Association of Energy Engineers and the Automated Meter Reading Association. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Georgia. He is a native of Atlanta, Ga. and a resident of Nashville, Tenn.



Conservation Services Group is a national energy services firm based in Westborough, Mass. Founded in 1984, the company provides energy saving strategies, products, services and technologies to consumers and businesses. For more information visit, www.csgrp.com.

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