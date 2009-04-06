Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit Speakers Announced; Registration Now Open

(El Centro, CA) - The Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit has opened registration and unveiled the preliminary program for the Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit which will be held May 6-8, 2009 at the Barbara Worth Golf Resort in Holtville, California. The event unites renewable energy developers, utility professionals, regulators, legislators and other enthusiasts that are working to harness the vast renewable energy potential of the Imperial Valley.



“Imperial Valley is the address where renewable energy resides in California, including wind, solar, geothermal and biomass,” stated Timothy Kelley, President and CEO of IVEDC. “With an estimate of over 40,000 megawatts of green energy potential in this county alone, Imperial Valley is where people who are serious about renewable energy development need to be.”



The three-day event will include stimulating panel discussions, a tour of the region, a banquet and invaluable networking opportunities. To take advantage of early registration discounts, visit www.ivedc.com.



Prominent new speakers are joining the lineup daily. Featured speakers include:



Jonathan Weisgall, CalEnergy

Robert Lukefahr, Stirling Energy Systems

Steve Rodgers, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission



Event sponsors include Imperial Irrigation District, San Diego Gas & Electric, Ormat, SunEco, County of Imperial, EW Corporation and Ram-Power. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.



Event sponsors include Imperial Irrigation District and San Diego Gas & Electric. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.



For more information, visit www.ivedc.com.



About IVEDC:



The Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation is a partnership of private enterprise and local government that is united by the common vision of expanding and diversifying the economy. Its investors include a host of public and private organizations that benefit from the growth of the economy.



