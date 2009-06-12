World's Largest Energy Fair to Celebrate its 20th Year

MADISON, Wis. (June 11, 2009) - Twenty years ago, when the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) held its first Energy Fair, few imagined such a small event would have such a big impact on so many. Today, the Energy Fair, which will be held June 19-21, 2009 at the ReNew the Earth Institute in Custer, Wis., is the world’s largest and longest-running energy education event.



“Each year, this fair inspires thousands of people to live more sustainably, empowering them with the tools and information they need to make the jump from awareness and interest to action,” said Don Wichert, director of Focus on Energy’s renewable energy program. “And as a sponsor of the fair, Focus on Energy is proud to be a part of such an important event and congratulates the MREA on two decades of success.”



According to Wichert, not only has the Energy Fair helped to dramatically increase the quantity and quality of renewable energy installations in Wisconsin and across the country, it’s given Focus a unique opportunity to reach out and connect with residents and businesses.



How do I attend the Energy Fair?



The 20th annual MREA Energy Fair will be held June 19-21, 2009 at the ReNew the Earth Institute in Custer, Wis., and will feature hundreds of workshops and exhibits all emphasizing clean energy and sustainable living. General admission for the fair is $15 each day or $35 for all three days. More information about the fair can be found by visiting the-mrea.org.



While at the fair, attendees can visit the Focus on Energy tent where they can learn about energy efficiency and renewable energy with hands on displays. They’ll also have access to a wealth of information through literature, as well as the opportunity to speak to some of the state’s foremost energy experts. These experts will also be sharing their knowledge at Focus on Energy workshops.



How can renewable energy become a reality for me?



Whether you attend the fair and become inspired to try renewable energy, or if it’s been a lifelong goal, Focus on Energy has a network of experts and a variety of services to help you plan, finance and install a renewable energy system.



In fact, the fair has helped Focus make significant strides in growing the number of Wisconsin residents who have realized their renewable energy dream. For example, 338 renewable energy projects were completed last year, a record for the number of projects completed in one year since Focus on Energy’s inception in 2001.



Moreover, in 2008 Focus on Energy helped Wisconsin residents and businesses save nearly $60 million in annual energy costs by working with the program to implement a number of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. These savings translate into real economic and environmental benefits. To put the figures into perspective, the total savings are equivalent to:



— The amount of electricity consumed annually by approximately 67,000 average homes in Wisconsin.



— Meeting the energy needs of a town the size of Dodgeville, Wis., for about eight years.



— The amount of energy produced by burning 228,283 tons of coal.



— The same energy value as almost 1.2 million barrels of oil.



To find more information about technical and financial assistance available through Focus on Energy, visit focusonenergy.com or call (800) 762-7077. For more information about the MREA Energy Fair, visit the-mrea.org.



About Focus on Energy

Focus on Energy works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost effective energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. Focus information, resources and financial incentives help to implement projects that otherwise would not be completed, or to complete projects sooner than scheduled. Its efforts help Wisconsin residents and businesses manage rising energy costs, promote in-state economic development, protect our environment and control the state’s growing demand for electricity and natural gas. For more information, call (800) 762-7077 or visit focusonenergy.com.





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