FOR PLANNING PURPOSES

October 26th, 2009



Media Advisory for Tuesday, October 27th, 2009



SEIA President Rhone Resch to Address General Session at Solar Power International 2009



Will Challenge Industry to Unite, Fight for “Solar Bill of Rights”



Anaheim, California - Rhone Resch, President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), will address the General Session of Solar Power International 2009 (SPI), the largest business-to-business solar energy conference and expo in North America, on Tuesday, October 27th at approximately 9:00 a.m. He will address an estimated 6,500 industry professionals on the urgent need for the industry to unite and fight for a Solar Bill of Rights that will continue to grow the industry and advances solar’s role in the mainstream of American energy.



Excerpts from Mr. Resch’s speech



“Solar stands today in the mainstream of American energy-squarely alongside fossil fuels and nuclear power. According to the Edison Electric Institute, in 2009 solar accounts for 13 percent of all new utility announcements and filings, and that’s up from 6 percent last year.”



“The solar industry differs from our competitors not in status but in substance. We are an industry in ascent; they are sectors in decline. Our source is clean and limitless; theirs are toxic and scarce.”



“I hope you share our pride in all we have accomplished together. But there is one thing we cannot afford to be: satisfied or complacent.”



“SEIA is asking you to enlist in the fight to secure a policy environment that allows solar to compete and empowers consumers to choose.”



“Today, we’re declaring a Solar Bill of Rights.”



Mr. Resch will then list the 8 planks of the Solar Bill of Rights.



WHAT:

SEIA President and CEO Rhone Resch will address opening general session at Solar Power International 2009, announce Solar Bill of Rights



WHEN:

Tuesday, October 27, 2009 at approximately 9:00 a.m. (session starts at 8:30a.m. and ends at 10:00 a.m.)



WHERE:

Main Arena, Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim, California



Mr. Resch’s remarks will be webcast six hours after the speech at http://www.solarpowerinternational.com/ (See Event Video Coverage on the main page or under the Conference tab.)



VISUALS:

Rhone Resch speaking to more than 6,500 attendees, new URL with Solar Bill of Rights.



About SEIA:

Established in 1974, the Solar Energy Industries Association is the national trade association of solar energy industry. As the voice of the industry, SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to make solar a mainstream and significant energy source by expanding markets, removing market barriers, strengthening the industry and educating the public on the benefits of solar energy. Learn more at www.seia.org.



SEIA President & CEO Rhone Resch is on Twitter:http://twitter.com/RhoneResch

SEIA is on YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/thesolarindustry) and Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Solar-Energy-Industries-Association/112495296809)









Media Contact:

Monique Hanis, 202.556.2885, mhanis@seia.org

Jared Blanton, 202.556.2886, jblanton@seia.org

Mark Sokolove, Tigercomm, 703.599.7656, mark@tigercomm.us



Solar Energy Industries Association

575 7th Street, NW

Suite 400

Washington, DC 20004

UNITED STATES