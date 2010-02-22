TROJAN REFINES ITS LINE OF DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES - OFFERS 18-MONTH WARRANTY

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., February 18, 2010 - Trojan Battery Company, the world’s leading manufacturer of deep cycle batteries, announced today the introduction of T2 Technology to its most popular flooded, deep cycle golf, renewable energy, floor machine, AWP, Marine and RV batteries. Trojan’s T2 technology integrates a series of refinements that enhance performance characteristics resulting in a more robust battery design. “Technological advances in OEM manufactured products place even greater demands on battery performance. Golf car manufacturers, for example, have incorporated advanced electric motors, charging, electrical and accessory systems and components into their golf car designs. These new advances, coupled with aggressive use, have created a need for a more robust battery,” said Gordon Beckley, senior vice president of engineering for Trojan Battery Company.



Engineered to address the increasing performance demands of advancing OEM requirements, T2 Technology builds upon Trojan’s historically-proven technology and incorporates improvements in electrochemical processing and battery design to achieve maximum sustained performance and deliver more total energy. Improvements include enhancements in Alpha Plus® Paste and the Maxguard® separator design.



Alpha Plus® Paste with T2 Technology



A key component influencing battery performance is the strength and mechanical characteristics of the active material contained within the battery. Trojan’s Alpha Plus® Paste is a proprietary, high density paste formulation engineered for enhanced electrochemical processing and structural integrity. This high density paste optimizes porosity development utilizing the active material more efficiently resulting in sustained battery performance over a longer battery life. Trojan’s T2 Technology takes the structural integrity of Alpha Plus Paste and introduces Trojan’s patent-pending T2 metal agent. The metallic composition of Alpha Plus Paste with T2 Technology achieves an optimal balance between larger and smaller crystals resulting in a uniform structure. This refined structure further enhances Alpha Plus Paste’s porosity development resulting in a battery that delivers more sustained capacity and higher total accumulated ampere-hours. Additionally, the metallic composition enhances electrical conductivity for improved electrical performance.



Maxguard® T2 Separator



Exclusively available in Trojan batteries is Trojan’s Maxguard T2 advanced separator. The Maxguard T2 separator features a multi-rib geometry which keeps acid channels open longer enhancing electrochemical processing while reducing the risk of stratification. The Maxguard T2

Separator features a proprietary rubber-based material formulation which inhibits antimony transfer between the positive and negative grids, a protection not available in many other competitor batteries. T2 Technology increases the thickness of the separator back web by 15% strengthening the structural integrity of the separator. This reinforced back web provides longer separator life and protects against degradation caused by temperature fluctuations; this feature is especially important in hotter climate regions where higher heat can increase separator degradation.



“T2 Technology is the result of 3 years of progressive research and testing. It is the next step in Trojan’s long history of manufacturing industry leading batteries,” said Beckley. Trojan engineers collaborate with scientists at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, University of Akron and other leading institutions as part of its ongoing commitment to research and development of advanced deep cycle batteries. Extensive lab and field tests were conducted on Trojan’s T2 Technology to ensure the superior performance of T2 batteries.



Availability and Warranty



Full production of Trojan’s T2 Technology batteries will begin in June and products will be available to the worldwide master distributor network at that time. In the United States and Canada Trojan will offer an 18-month, limited warranty on its most popular batteries including the T105, T105+, T875, T1275 and T1275+.



About Trojan Battery Company



Trojan Battery Company is the world’s leading manufacturer of deep cycle batteries and a longtime battery technology pioneer, having built the first golf car battery in 1952. Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of industrial, recreational and auxiliary power applications. Trojan Battery Company, founded in 1925, is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia.



For more information visit www.trojanbattery.com