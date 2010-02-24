SPG Solar Appoints Ted Walsh as Vice President of Business Development

NOVATO, Calif. -February 24, 2010 - SPG Solar, Inc. announced today the appointment of Ted Walsh as the company’s Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Mr. Walsh is responsible for overseeing SPG Solar’s sales activities, partner opportunities, and strategic growth. Mr. Walsh brings strong executive leadership, successful solar sales management experience, and a client-focused approach to the top sales position at one of the country’s most experienced and innovative solar developers.



“Ted’s passion for environmental stewardship, responsible sales ethics, and competitive leadership has helped SPG Solar sustain high growth and emerge as one of the most successful solar integrators in the United States,” says Thomas Rooney, Chief Executive Officer of SPG Solar. “He combines a high level of integrity, customer perspective and sales management experience with expertise in project finance and renewable energy.”



Since joining SPG Solar in 2006, Mr. Walsh has been a top producing sales representative and has managed sales teams to tremendous growth. During his tenure, he has implemented successful sales processes and led SPG Solar’s sales efforts on many of the company’s most notable projects; including the revolutionary Floatovoltaics™ systems at Far Niente and Gundlach Bundschu Wineries, the largest Solyndra (CIGS) system in the United States to date at Livermore Cinemas, and multi- megawatt systems for the Irvine Unified School District and Northern California Power Agency.



Mr. Walsh has a diverse background in sales and the sciences, having worked throughout the United States and Europe in fields ranging from infectious disease research and emergency care management to IT sales. Mr. Walsh holds a degree in Economics and Managerial Accounting from the University of Rochester, New York, and a BS in Natural Sciences - Chemistry from the University of South Florida.



“SPG Solar is incredibly well-positioned for growth as a national leader in the photovoltaics industry,” says Mr. Walsh. “I am proud to be part of the remarkable team at SPG Solar. We’ve developed many of the most innovative solar solutions on the market, deliver premium products and services at very competitive prices, and above all else, we stand behind our commitments to our clients.”



About SPG Solar, Inc.

SPG Solar, Inc. has been a proven leader in the design and installation of photovoltaic power systems since 2001. With over 1,500 grid-connected PV systems in service throughout the United States and a senior staff with decades of experience in electrical engineering, construction and project development, SPG Solar provides its customers with the very best in solar technology and professional design-build services. SPG Solar delivers innovative and dependable solar systems with the highest quality of workmanship from the initial customer consultation to the final system commissioning and post installation analysis. For more information, please visit: www.spgsolar.com.