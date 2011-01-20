NEW YORK STATE QUALIFIES ENDURANCE TURBINES FOR INCENTIVE PROGRAM

The S-343 and E-3120 are Now Eligible Turbines for the NYSERDA Small Wind Incentives



Vancouver, BC October 12th 2010 - Upon review of the Endurance S-343 and E-3120’s proven power performance, reliability, safety and acoustic levels, the New York State’s Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has approved these wind turbines as eligible for their state incentive program.



New York State offers a significant incentive program to make the investment in grid-connected, small wind energy systems more economical for its residents. The program allows residents to stabilize and lower energy costs while providing them with an opportunity to become independent green energy producers. In addition, the benefit to the entire state will be a reduction in their dependence on fossil fuels for energy production, a reduction in peak demand, enhanced reliability for the power grid, and increased in-state energy generation.



“The State of New York is making great strides in helping to put wind energy technologies in the hands of its residents. This qualification allows Endurance wind turbines to be a more viable option for many users looking to invest in wind energy. These types of incentives are a necessary part to the development of clean energy alternatives and demonstrate the state’s commitment to sustainable energy for the benefit of future generations,” said Glenn Johnson, CEO of Endurance Wind Power.



Production goals for the incentive program will be calculated based on the AWS True Wind’s wind conditions report for the specific location and the annual energy production of the listed turbine. The incentive amounts are split into three classifications based on the annual energy production of the qualified turbine. A maximum of 50% of the installation cost, up to a maximum of $400,000, can be covered by NYSERDA. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2011 or until the allocated project funds of $3.2 million are used. Remaining project costs, after the implementation of the NYSERDA incentives, will also be eligible for the Federal Investment Tax Credit.

For more complete detailed information on the incentive program, and all applicable application forms see the NYSERDA website.



Endurance Wind Power is a manufacturer of advanced wind turbines designed specifically for distributed wind power applications. Their line of modern, induction-based wind turbines brings efficient, reliable, safe and quiet, renewable energy within reach of homeowners, farmers, businesses and institutions across North America, the United Kingdom and an expanding global market.



If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Glenn Johnson, please call Brian Hanson at +1 604 579 9439 or email Brian at bhanson@endurancewindpower.com