ALTENERGYMAG.COM TO SPONSOR A FREE VERTICAL FARMING WEB CONFERENCE

MIAMI, FL (February 11, 2011) - Altenergymag.com will be sponsoring a free Vertical Farming Conference with some of the world’s best known experts in the field.



Vertical Farming is a concept that argues that it is economically and environmentally viable to cultivate plant or animal life within skyscrapers or high rise buildings. With 60% of the world’s rising population now living in urban areas, the demand to produce food efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner has never been greater.



The organizers have recruited five of best-known personalities in this space.



Hans Hassle is a pioneer in Corporate Social Responsibility and CEO of Plantagon. On January 20th 2011, Plantagon signed a letter of intent with the Botkyrka municipality in Sweden for establishing a vertical greenhouse. The construction of a vertical greenhouse in Botkyrka, (Sweden) will be one of the first of its kind within the Vertical Farming market.



Dr. Dickson Despommier, Ph.D. is a full-time professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia University and arguably the best-known personality within the community.



Gordon Graff is responsible for designing the Toronto Skyfarm. The Toronto Skyfarm is a self-sustaining, low impact system, equipped with its own bio-gas plant that produces methane from its own waste which in turn could be burned to generate its own electricity.



Nick Brustatore is a partner at Converted Organics & Owner of TerraSphere Systems LLC. Nick is an eco-entrepreneur and owner of a series of green tech and socially responsible companies. His team has rolled out several exciting initiatives that include models in waste management, energy saving technology, recycling, up-cycling, and Vertical Farming.



Stephen Fane is the CEO of Valcent Products Inc (OTCBB: VCTZF). Stephen became a hydroponic greenhouse entrepreneur twenty years ago. In 1990, he acquired a five-acre hydroponic greenhouse operation that produced bell peppers, which he expanded to over 75 acres under glass. After merging with another large-scale producer, Fane took the combined entity public as an Income Trust on the TSX. Fane was President & CEO of Hot House Growers Income Fund from December 2003 to October 2006 where he was responsible for operations totaling more than 135 acres under glass and the raising of $70 Million through a public offering. In late 2006, the Trust was merged with another large-scale producer to form one of the world’s largest greenhouse production and marketing companies. Prior to his career in agriculture, he was a partner at Coopers & Lybrand, a predecessor firm to PriceWaterhouseCoopers.



This free event is an online conference starting at 12pm February 28th. Follow this link for more information and to register: http://bit.ly/eIK1mY



Concise Courses LLC, (Trading as Concise Conferences)

http://www.concise-conferences.com/vertical-farming.html

Media: Max Dalziel, max@concise-conferences.com

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Suite 4302

Miami, FL 33132

1.800.620.0950







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Henry Dalziel - Concise Conferences Speaker Recruitment

Email: info@concise-conferences.com

Skype: henry.dalziel

Phone: USA 1.800.620.0950