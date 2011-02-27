Implementing advanced biofuels programmes World can Survive the Impending Oil Crisis: CJP

The difference this time round is that business is getting a clearer picture of which alternatives it wishes to pursue. Higher oil prices make people examines what they are doing. This is just a quick note to advice that the skyrocketing crude price is a big indicator to start with Biodiesel Business: Breaking through to a Better Business Model as advised by CJP



Today the focus is on Egypt and Libya. Tomorrow, it could be Algeria, Saudi Arabia or Nigeria that triggers a price shock. Oil increasingly comes from unstable parts of the world and in this uncertain environment, politics matters more than market outcomes. The political risk trumps the old law of supply and demand. In the grand scheme of things, Libya is a relatively small oil player. The world can easily cope without its oil. The concern, however, is that Libya is a harbinger of what may lie ahead in the Arab world, where democracy is stunted and small elites control the vast oil wealth. As instability moves up the ranks of oil-producing countries, the price spikes are likely to be longer and more intense. It’s been so hard to predict where the next domino might be. If you look at a map, you’ve got Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya. Algeria would be another possibility. And they’re a bigger oil producer than Libya.

The damage so far seems to be contained. But the risk of further disruptions remains pretty considerable. Then, what the impact would be if the turmoil hit production in Saudi Arabia or Iran, the world’s No. 2 and No. 4 producers. If it were to end up in some place like Saudi Arabia, of course that would be a whole new ball game, in terms of the potential disruption to world supplies - bigger than anything we’ve ever tried to get through.

It also reiterates that global economies remain at the mercy of unstable regions of the world, and implies that there is very little spare capacity out there. If oil remains at current prices; it is likely that the world will be right back into recession. The Wall Street Journal weighed in on this scenario. A strengthening economy puts upward pressure on oil prices, which puts the brakes on recovery. If prices remain at these levels, so many sectors of the economy are dependent upon oil, high oil prices will put the squeeze on the economy and the longer this situation persists the more likely we will slide back into recession.

Now imagine that the situation in the Middle East gets worse. If the demonstrations spread to Saudi Arabia, we could see $200 oil overnight. But even if the situation in Libya is resolved soon and tensions across the Middle East ease, isn’t it unsettling to know just how vulnerable we are?

In spite of what the giant oil companies want you to believe, the end of oil is coming. A Deutsche Bank report warned that oil could hit $175 per barrel by 2016 (as reported in the Wall Street Journal). That’s just five years away. Without meaningful action to free ourselves from our oil dependency, the worldwide economy will slip into permanent recession. The price of oil will kill not only economic growth, but bring worldwide inflation and economic and national instability and major wars may be fought over oil. With India, China, and the U.S. as the world’s major consumers, who do you think will be fighting those wars?

As a country we need to take this issue much more seriously and recognize the threat as entirely unacceptable. Then we need to get serious about fixing the problem. While the oil price spike above $100 a barrel and turmoil in the Middle East raises uncertainty about energy supplies, this is not a short-term blip and that this is going to be a long-term situation. It would not be inconceivable to see $150- or $200-barrel oil this year

On our website page http://www.jatrophabiodiesel.org/biodieselbusiness/biodieselbusiness.php we cautioned all concerned at the time of start of global financial crises: “The global crisis may well lead to a temporary reduction of pressure on biofuel production, but as the price of oil is likely to rise again, the biofuel issue will return to the top of the agenda. To be better prepared for this, and to avoid the repetition of the historic scenario, we should take the business to a low carbon development path. The 2nd generation biodiesel project proposal takes around 3-5 years to come into existence and starts positive cash flow. As such it is high time to plan and construct biodiesel industry and be prepared for any next financial slowdown”

For a nation to see oil as a primary energy source is to submit to economic enslavement. We are at an unprecedented moment when worldwide economic interests, national security interests, and climate stability concerns are all intersecting, delivering a single, urgent message: We must break our dependency to oil. There are obvious alternatives to oil: renewable biofuels. Next generation biofuel producers whose business models would begin to collide with reality this is a tipping point, there’s no doubt about it.

With an effort to ‘grow beyond oil ’, apart from Jatropha, Centre For Jatropha Promotion & Biodiesel (CJP) has identified, developed and cultivated as many as 15 non-food oil crops. With years of continuing research, experiments and trials has provided an adage to find and develop advanced biofuel feedstock with low cost input technology. Among the crops identified as potential sources of biodiesel are Simmondsia chinesis, Pongamia, Moringa oleifera, Ricinus communis, Simarouba glauca, algae etc. In just a few months time, we at CJP are gathering to Global JatrophaWorldIndia(JWI11) in September 2011 for a timely meeting in Jaipur (India), not only to discuss growing opportunities available in the jatropha, nonfood oil markets but present actual and truthful accounts of jatropha and other nonfood oil crops production

While talking on JWI 11, Mr. S.S.Mishra Director(Training) said, “The Global JatrophaWorld 2011 is a must attend Programme as it is a programme where you shall study & learn 5 promising biodiesel crops apart from jatropha oil crops in totality from the top scientists, experts and technologists; where you shall understand the nonfood oil crop Science and Obtain accurate and authentic information; where you shall updates on latest technological developments and evaluate the biodiesel investment profitability.”

He further added “To create, build and succeed in the growing world of biodiesel you need complete and comprehensive knowledge of Plant science and Plant technology and just registering yourself for the mega happenings in the Jatropha world, you can ensure the same as this is the only platform to understand & learn, to plan and execute, the best expertise to discuss and analyze the present and future dynamics of Jatropha, other nonfood oil crops”



JWTI 11 is unique because of the capability to deliver an integrated “One Stop Solution” for Agri-Fuel-business operations to the agricultural and energy sector worldwide.

Registration is open. Secure your seat today.

For more information regarding registration, package cost, etc., kindly contact:

Director (Training Division)

Centre for Jatropha Promotion & Biodiesel