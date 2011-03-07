INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2011 ON COURSE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS

Munich, March 7, 2011. From June 8-10, 2011, Intersolar Europe will once again take center stage in the international solar industry at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre. The world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry is more exciting than ever. Organizers are expecting over 2,000 international exhibitors to fill the 165,000 square meter exhibition space. To accommodate this booming industry, the exhibition will now span a total of 15 exhibition halls, three more than last year. The area of inverter and systems providers in particular is celebrating a marked increase. The Special Exhibition PV ENERGY WORLD, a new feature, will address the possibilities of PV grid integration, i.e. feeding solar power into the public grid and storing solar power. The Special Exhibition will also present the German energy mix of the future and the role photovoltaics is expected to play in it. The extensive accompanying program will complement the variety of innovations on display in the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technology and solar thermal technology.



June 8 this year marks the opening of the meeting point for the international solar industry, Intersolar Europe. Intersolar Europe is the largest single event of the world’s leading exhibition series for the entire solar industry. In addition to Intersolar Europe in Munich, Intersolar also hosts Intersolar North America in San Francisco and Intersolar India in Mumbai. Over the course of the three days, it is expected that over 75,000 trade visitors from 150 countries will flock to the New Munich Trade Fair Centre to learn about the latest developments in solar technology. Stretching across 165,000 square meters of exhibition space, nearly 2,000 exhibitors will be presenting their products and services in the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technology and solar thermal technology. The majority of Intersolar exhibitors benefit from the opportunity to access global key markets. Many of those who forge contacts during Intersolar Europe see their business profile expand into another continent thanks to the launching of the international Intersolar exhibitions. Markus Elsaesser, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, one of the organizers of Intersolar, summarizes the positive experiences of many exhibitors when he says that Intersolar Europe “creates synergies, has a multiplier effect and establishes close contacts, which all result in successful business deals.” Elsaesser goes on to say that “the continuing growth of Intersolar Europe in Munich consolidates its role in the international industry year after year and demonstrates that the German solar market is expanding like never before.”



Constantly expanding services

As the world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry, Intersolar Europe brings all areas of solar technology under one roof and addresses the entire supply chain for photovoltaics, PV production technology and solar thermal technology. Thanks to its continuing growth, Intersolar Europe is constantly expanding its range of services. This year, four exhibition halls will be dedicated to cell and module manufacturers alone. The exhibition area for inverter and systems providers has also increased considerably this year.



The new Special Exhibition PV ENERGY WORLD

An increasing number of solar installations in Germany is generating more and more solar power. For the first time, the Special Exhibition PV ENERGY WORLD will present the necessary steps to feed environmentally friendly electricity into the power grid. The Special Exhibition will also present the German energy mix of the future and the part photovoltaics could play in it. The Special Exhibition is organized by Intersolar Europe, Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM) in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), Freiburg. The four thematic areas of “Smart PV Grid”, “Smart PV Building + E-Mobility”, “Smart PV Economy” and “Smart PV Cities” will illustrate the measures and technologies necessary to increase PV electricity generation. The main focus of the Special Exhibition is the central forum which will host expert presentations, panel discussions and comprehensive media presentations. “Our aim is that Intersolar Europe, as a platform for experts, continues to promote solar technology. The new Special Exhibition PV ENERGY WORLD will significantly help us to do this. In a few years, solar energy feed-in methods will constitute a determining factor for the development of the industry,” explains Horst Dufner, Project Manager of Intersolar Europe at Solar Promotion GmbH.



Intersolar AWARD Ceremony, innovations and Job & Career Forum enhance exhibition

“Intersolar Europe is not only the best technology exhibition in the world, but it also boasts top class contacts which make industry experts come back year after year,” says Klaus Seilnacht, CEO of FWTM. “We are therefore continually expanding our accompanying program to meet the needs of this audience.” Intersolar Europe, together with the German Solar Industry Association e.V. (BSW-Solar) will be presenting the Intersolar AWARD for the fourth time running. The award will be presented to the most innovative companies in the industry during an official award ceremony on June 8, 2011. The award categories are “Photovoltaics”, “Solar Thermal Technology” and “PV Production Technology”. Current trends and new products will also be featured in the Innovative Exchange in Hall B2. Here exhibitors have fifteen minutes to present their innovations, which are then discussed after the presentation. The Job & Career Forum in Hall C2 brings job seekers and employers together. You can look at employment and training opportunities on the Intersolar Europe website ahead of the exhibition.



Intersolar Europe 2011 is taking place from June 8-10 at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre.



For more information about Intersolar Europe please go to www.intersolar.de



Supporters of Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe is supported by the leading solar industry associations: the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar), as an exclusive partner of Intersolar Europe, the German Solar Energy Society (DGS), the European Solar Thermal Industry Federation (ESTIF), the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) and the SEMI PV Group. With the support of the European Photovoltaic Industry Association (EPIA).



About Intersolar

With over 3,000 exhibitors and more than 100,000 visitors spanning three continents, Intersolar is the world’s leading exhibition-series for the solar industry. Intersolar Europe takes place annually at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre. Today, it is the world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry, and looks back on a history spanning almost twenty years. In 2010, 1,884 international exhibitors and more than 72,000 trade visitors were welcomed to Intersolar Europe. Intersolar Europe focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technology and solar thermal technology. Since its founding, it has become established as the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers and service providers. The accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference consolidates the topics of the exhibition. In 2010, more than 150 speakers and around 2,000 attendees discussed current industry topics and investigated the background of technological, market and political developments.



In 2008, Intersolar North America in San Francisco became the second exhibition after Intersolar Europe, followed by Intersolar India in 2009, which has been held in Mumbai since 2010. From 2012, Intersolar China will be added to the Intersolar portfolio. Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG. The exhibitions in North America, India and China are organized by the international subsidiaries Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Management und Marketing International GmbH (FMMI).