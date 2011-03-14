SEMA Exhibition in Silicon Valley to Address Solar Manufacturing Technology

The Solar Engineering & Manufacturing Association (SEMA) announces the availability of booth space for the1st SEMA Technical Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to take place May 24-26, 2011 at the Wyndham Hotel in San Jose, CA.



Focused specifically on solar manufacturing processes, technology, reliability and analysis, the exhibition is a unique opportunity to meet the engineers, managers and decisionmakers responsible for specification and purchasing decisions in this multibillion dollar ‘green’ industry.



Coupled with a technical program featuring the engineering and manufacturing sector’s top experts addressing the most pressing challenges in the industry, the SEMA Exhibition is a unique opportunity to connect with the industry



The Silicon Valley has the highest density of solar engineering and technology companies in the world and can be reached easily from all over the world through the San Francisco International Airport. For further information or to register for booth space, visit www.solar-ema.org/2011-conference.html, or contact Matthew Holzmann at matt.holzmann@solar-ema.org or Jasbir Bath at jasbir.bath@solar-ema.org.



For further inquiries, please contact:

Matthew Holzmann, President

SEMA

3617 W. MacArthur Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704 USA

714-979-7500