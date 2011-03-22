Ford Motor Company Has A Green Building For Manufacturing for the Ford Focus.

$550 million to go green and save green in the process.



Ford Motor Company is celebrating production of its all-new global Ford Focus, built for North American customers in its completely transformed Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). Following a $550 million transformation, the plant features an environmentally friendly workplace with flexible manufacturing capability and a motivated, specially trained work force ready to deliver a fuel-efficient new car to the marketplace.



“MAP epitomizes the best of what Ford stands for - fuel efficiency, quality, smart technology,” said Mark Fields, president of The Americas. “Focus delivers even more of what customers truly want and value - and this new car could not arrive in the market at a better time.”



The new Focus goes to a 40 mpg with an automatic transmission vehicle. This is impressive since it is purely gas powered.



Fuel economy and greener driving will be built into each new vehicle slated for production at MAP. With its flexible manufacturing system, Ford workers can build multiple models on one or more platforms in the same facility. The Focus Electric zero-emission battery electric vehicle is slated to go into production late this year at the plant, followed by production of the new C-MAX Hybrid and C-MAX Energi plug-in hybrid in 2012.



They Can Build Any Ford Focus There!



With this product lineup, Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant will be the first facility in the world capable of building a full array of vehicles - gas-powered, electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid - all on the same production line.



The company’s investment in Wayne, Mich., is supported by strong partnerships at the state, county and local level, as well as by Ford’s green partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy. Michigan Assembly Plant is one of 11 Ford facilities in the U.S. participating in the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program initiated by Congress and implemented by the Obama administration. This green loan program is helping to develop advanced technology vehicles and strengthen American manufacturing across the country. Ford, Nissan, Tesla, Fisker and Vehicle Production Group (VPG) are all participants in this initiative.