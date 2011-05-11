GeoSmart Supports Post-Graduate Bursary to Assist Canadian Students in Geothermal-Related Research

“These Master and Doctorate Level Bursaries will truly support post-graduate students in furthering their studies and research into the advancement of the ground source heat pump field and ultimately the geothermal industry,” remarked Stan Marco, Co-Founder and CEO of GeoSmart Energy. “I am proud of our collective and ongoing efforts to build awareness and understanding about the benefits of geothermal technology, ground source heat pumps and how Canadian knowledge, experience and research is shaping the industry around the world.”



New Renewable Energy Industry Bursary Program Announced - Five bursaries dedicated to students engaged in geothermal-related research

(Excerpt from CGC Release)



Toronto - The Canadian GeoExchange Coalition (CGC) announced the opening of five new Canadian post-graduate bursaries jointly funded by CGC and industry partners, today. The first-ever national bursary program for renewable geothermal HVAC technology, designed to build on Professor F.C. Hooper’s legacy, will help strengthen renewable energy scholarship in Canada and kick-start a renewed industry focus on building Canadian innovation.



On September 23, 2010, the CGC Board of Directors created bursaries for students involved in post-graduate studies in a field related to ground source heat pump (GSHP) systems. Five bursaries will be awarded in 2011 and four in 2012. Each CGC bursary is co-funded by an industry-leading company.



To apply under the CGC Bursary Program, applicants must be studying or planning to study in a university faculty that provides the opportunity to engage in a research project with the potential to remove or reduce industry barriers or allow for Canadian ground source heat pump industry advancement. Such barriers can be financial or technical. Fields of study include economics, finance, pure & applied science, or related fields.



The establishment of bursaries will first raise the profile of ground source heat pump technology in engineering departments as well as business and social science faculties in Canadian universities. This program will also encourage students to engage in graduate and post-graduate work on industry-related topics. Finally, the program will promote research and development in our industry as a means to improve performance and reduce system cost, while contributing to linkages between industry and research institutions.



The Canadian GSHP industry expanded at a rate of 40 % in 2005, followed by three years growth over 60 % in 2006, 2007 and 2008. “The Canadian GSHP industry’s strong performance raised the level of R&D interest in both universities and in the private sector,” said Denis Tanguay, CGC’s President and CEO. “It is our goal to help catalyse this research momentum and build linkages between our universities, government labs and the industry’s own R&D and commercialization activities,” he added.



Backgrounder

In cooperation with industry partners, the Canadian GeoExchange Coalition is offering the following bursaries for 2011.

The CGC / Enertran Bursary ($5000 - Master’s Level)

The CGC / Clean Energy Developments / GeoMax Bursary ($7500 - Doctorate Level)

The CGC / Ground Heat International Bursary ($5000 - Master’s Level)

The CGC / Master Group Bursary ($5000 - Master’s Level)

The CGC / GeoSmart Bursary ($5000 - Master’s Level)

To be eligible, applicants must reside in Canada and be Canadian citizens or have permanent resident status. Upon accepting their bursary, recipients must be full-time students in a university program at the master’s or doctoral level. Bursaries are awarded for one year at a time and are not automatically renewable.



At the time the application form is filled out the applicant must be studying or planning to study in a university faculty that provides the opportunity to engage in a research project with the potential to remove or reduce industry barriers faced by the Canadian ground source heat pump industry or allow for Canadian ground source heat pump industry advancement. Such barriers can be financial or technical. Fields of study include: economics, finance, pure & applied science, engineering, geology, hydrogeology, architecture, chemistry, atmospheric or meteorological sciences, or related fields.



Recipients may accept other bursaries as long as the total received for the year in question does not exceed $17,500 at the master’s level and $25,000 at the doctoral level.



for more information and photos of the event visit

http://www.geosmartenergy.com/news-a-events/media-releases/241-new-renewable-energy-industry-bursary-program-announced.html#P9066-DrHooperAward_57_sm