Solar Install will save Taxpayers $1 Million

SOLAR INSTALLATION AT ONE BERGEN COUNTY PLAZA WILL SAVE TAXPAYERS $1 MILLION IN ENERGY SAVINGS



Hackensack, NJ – May 27, 2011 – Pfister Energy, a turnkey solar and renewable energy system installer for commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, recently commissioned a customized photovoltaic system on the top level of the parking deck at One Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack, NJ. What was once underutilized space will now generate electricity for the parking deck and the adjacent Bergen County Administration building. The system is expected to generate 690,690 kWh of energy in the first year of operation.



Comprised of 2,730 Trina 230-watt PV modules, the 627.900 kW (DC) solar array is affixed to an overhead structural steel canopy. This unique canopy structure maximizes parking space without taking up existing spaces or the need to install columns. It also keeps cars cooler in the hot summer months and reduces the “heat island” effect of parking surfaces such as this.



The system was installed at no cost to Bergen County due to a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement with SunLight General Capital. Over the 15-year period, taxpayers will save an estimated $1,080,000 in energy savings. The energy produced by the system will yield estimated pollution offsets equivalent to deterring an estimated 14.4 million lbs. of carbon emissions, saving 15,198 barrels of oil, or taking 1,419 passenger vehicles off the road.



This project is a win-win for the County, not only in terms of monetary savings, but also by establishing the County of Bergen as a role model for other counties and municipalities in the state to adopt renewables and implement clean energy practices.



About Pfister Energy

Pfister Energy provides turnkey renewable energy systems for commercial, industrial and institutional facilities, with an emphasis on building-integrated applications. Pfister Energy has roughly 8 Megawatts of renewable power installed in the U.S. over the last 3 years, comprised of systems ranging in size as small as 30 kilowatts (kW) to greater than 1 Megawatt. The company’s solar applications vary from the conventional rooftop-mounted, crystalline glass panels to solar-integrated roofing systems, utilizing thin-film PV laminates. To learn more about Pfister Energy, please visit www.pfisterenergy.com.