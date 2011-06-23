Annual AREDAY Summit to Advance Economic Opportunities of Rapid Renewable Energy Deployment Via Cros

Annual AREDAY Summit to Advance Economic Opportunities of Rapid Renewable Energy Deployment Via Cross-Sector Collaboration, Action



Ted Turner, Tim Wirth and Others to Lead Discussion on “Monetizing Carbon in the Global Economy”



ASPEN, Colo., June 23, 2011 – American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY), an annual forum promoting powerful cross-sector dialogue and collaborations, announces its 2011 Summit, to be held August 18 to 21 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo. AREDAY’s purpose is to foster immediate action that addresses climate change through renewable energy development and deployment.



The eighth annual AREDAY summit, themed “Putting the Green in Green: Monetizing Carbon in the Global Economy,” offers attendees, exhibitors and sponsors the opportunity to engage with global environmentalist powerhouses – including American media mogul and environmental philanthropist Ted Turner, United Nations Foundation president Tim Wirth, Rocky Mountain Institute chairman Amory Lovins and others – on the viable, near-term opportunities for generating capital in alignment with addressing climate change.



The four-day summit features seven tracks: Climate Investments; Energy Solutions; Governance and Policy; Climate Literacy and Communication; Food, Water and Human Health in a Changing Climate; Natural Systems in Jeopardy; and Faith-Based Solutions to Climate Change. Each day will end with a roundtable discussion to outline and summarize the core concepts generated from work in the individual tracks. These concepts will then be translated into an actionable post-conference roadmap, to encourage the implementation of the ideas discussed at AREDAY.



In addition, the summit will include a two-day expo (April 20 and 21) featuring businesses, utilities and organizations involved in the implementation of renewable energy, and in the provision of cutting-edge sustainable products, systems and services.



For additional information on sponsorship opportunities and early bird registration deadlines, visit www.areday.net. To learn more about exhibiting at the AREDAY 2011 Expo, log on to www.areday.net/expo.html.



About AREDAY

Since 2004, American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY) has been bringing top leaders and educators together to promote the rapid deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency strategies via demonstrations, presentations, performances, film screenings and dialogue. Each year, AREDAY has hosted nationally and internationally renowned speakers and attracted attendees from across the globe – resulting in unique, powerful cross-sector collaborations and actions around the climate change issue. For more information, visit www.areday.net.

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