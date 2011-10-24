On October 4, 2011, SGS participated in the inauguration of a groundbreaking project Gemasolar, the new concentrated solar power plant, located in Fuentes Andalucia, Spain. The inauguration was the culmination of the successful collaboration with SGS which took place during the construction of the plant and continues with further cooperation during the facility’s operation.



Gemasolar, owned by Torresol Energy, a joint venture between SENER (60%) and Masdar (40%), is the first commercial plant in the world to use molten salt thermal storage in a central tower configuration with a heliostat field.



The plant was officially inaugurated by His Majesty the King of Spain, Juan Carlos I and His Highness General Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. More than 350 guests attended the opening, among them representatives of the central, regional and local governments, leading Spanish political figures, professionals from the financial arena, business associations and research agencies, as well as leading figures of the CSP sector and technicians whose work has contributed to the successful completion of the plant.



SGS is very proud to be part of such an innovative project. For the length of the construction of Gemasolar, SGS assisted with its first-rate experience in industrial projects, carrying out Civil Works Supervision, Technical Assistance, various electrical tests such as Lightning Protection Certification, Statutory Inspections of Low Voltage on Pumping Systems and Step Voltage Measurement. Moreover, SGS’s team of highly-skilled experts conducted Power Limit Verification of the plant, Audits of Construction Progress and State of Manufacturing to its Suppliers, Thermographic Studies of the isolation of molten salt tanks as well as Technical Assistance on Fire Protection facilities.



With SGS’s help, the Gemasolar plant was successfully completed to the full satisfaction of the client. The fact that SGS is also involved in the commissioning and operation phase of the facility by providing Technical Assistance for the Legalization of Facilities and Energy Efficiency Studies shows the high degree of trust the client places in SGS’s expertise and competence.



About SGS Industrial Services



Industrial Services is one of the major business lines of the SGS Group, a global service provider for technical verification, inspection, testing and conformity assessment. SGS Industrial Services ensures that the customer’s installations, material, equipment, facilities and projects meet all quality and performance requirements, whether they are regulatory, voluntary or customer based. Industrial Services has decades’ worth of experience and some remarkable references in serving key industries, such as Construction, Industrial Manufacturing and Trade, the Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Industry, Power Generation and Transmission, Banks and Financial Institutions, as well as Renewable Energy.



For further information, please contact:



SGS Industrial Services

José-María Pimienta-González

Project Coordinator

Renewable Energy



SGS Spain

c/ Trespaderne, 29 - 3ª floor

28042 - Madrid



t: +34 91 313 8027

Email : industrial.pr@sgs.com

Website: www.sgs.com/industrial



SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 67,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 1,250 offices and laboratories around the world.