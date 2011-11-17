aleo modules pass ammonia test - high long-term solar power yields on stables as well

Oldenburg, Prenzlau / 17 November 2011. Four module types from aleo solar AG [ISIN: DE000A0JM634] have passed the ammonia resistance test by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. The certificate from the independent Swiss testing institute proves that the aleo modules can withstand the effects of stable air for a period of at least 20 years - the ammonia vapours do not cause declines in performance. This means that the aleo modules are also suitable for installation on agricultural buildings where farm animals are held.



Upon passing the tests, the polycrystalline aleo modules S_16 and S_18 as well as the monocrystalline module types S_17 and S_19 have now been declared to be ammonia-resistant. “The certificate shows that the aleo modules are ideally suited for photovoltaic systems in agriculture - and more”, says Dr. Jens Sabotke, technology and development director at aleo solar AG. “Like with the salt spray test, our solar modules’ robustness under extreme conditions is being tested. Our excellent quality of material and workmanship ensures high power yields on the long term in all fields of application.” All four of the aleo modules tested passed the tests without any objections whatsoever.



SGS examined criteria such as those used by the Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft e.V. (DLG) as the basis for the ammonia resistance test. A service life of at least 20 years is simulated with a test duration of 1,500 hours. The modules were exposed to corrosive ammonia gas in a concentration of 750 ppm at a relative air humidity of 70 per cent and a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius. The resistance to ammonia was assessed by means of visual and insulation tests, determining the insulation resistance when wet as well as output measurement. The output measurements were not only conducted under standard test conditions (STC), but also at lower solarisation levels, such as those in cloudy weather.



The Company



aleo solar AG produces and distributes premium solar modules and systems for the international photovoltaic market. Since 2009, the Bosch Group has owned a majority of aleo solar AG (DE000A0JM634), which was originally founded in 2001 and has been listed on the stock exchange since 2006. As a premium manufacturer with 1005 employees, aleo solar maintains a strong global presence with subsidiaries active in all important photovoltaic markets. Its main plant in Prenzlau, Germany and two additional plants in Spain and China provide the aleo solar group with an annual production capacity of 390 megawatts by the end of 2011. In 2010, the company’s turnover amounted to € 553,5 million.