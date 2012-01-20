MERSEN ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF ELDRE

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (January 3, 2012) - Mersen has completed the acquisition of Eldre as planned. The acquisition of Eldre is part of Mersen’s strategy to support its partners in the development of the power electronic application market with the critical components that improve system reliability and safety. Mersen’s expanded product offering combines product expertise in laminated busbar, cooling, and semiconductor fuses with application knowledge to maximize performance and balance cost. Mersen’s global operation’s platform delivers the support and service required by the world’s leading power electronic producers.



Sustainability and energy efficiency represent two driving forces in global growth markets like renewable energy, mass transportation, and motor control (drives and inverters). Power electronics applications are at the center of these growth markets.



Marc Vinet, Group VP, Electrical Protection and member of the Management Board of Mersen states, “The Eldre team is a welcome addition to Mersen. The Eldre acquisition represents a continuation of our product portfolio expansion and uniquely positions Mersen to be able to bundle key products-laminated busbar, cooling, and semiconductor fuses-with application expertise to the benefit of our partner customers.”



Eldre is based in Rochester, NY (United States) with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. (Rochester, NY) and France (Saint Sylvain d’Anjou) and employs approximately 300 people. The business will be integrated into Mersen’s Electrical Components and Technologies segment.



About Mersen

Global expert in materials and solutions for extreme environments as well as in the safety and reliability of electrical equipment, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients’ specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. For more information, call (978) 462-6662 or visit http://ep-us.mersen.com.



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PRESS CONTACT

Karen Schmuch

Marketing Communications Supervisor

karen.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919