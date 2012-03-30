MidAmerican Renewables Completes Acquisition of Illinois Wind Project from Invenergy

DES MOINES, Iowa—Today, MidAmerican Renewables, a subsidiary of MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, announced it has completed the acquisition of the 81-megawatt Bishop Hill II wind project (“Bishop Hill II”) from Invenergy Wind LLC (“Invenergy”). This project, which currently is in construction in Henry County, Ill., will feature 50 General Electric 1.62-megawatt wind turbines.



Bishop Hill II is located near the town of Galva, approximately 40 miles northwest of Peoria, Ill. Construction began in fourth quarter 2011, and Bishop Hill II is expected to be in commercial operation in fourth quarter 2012. Ameren Illinois will purchase the electricity from the project pursuant to the terms of a 20-year power purchase agreement.



Bishop Hill II is the second phase of Invenergy’s Bishop Hill Wind Energy Center. The first phase, Bishop Hill I, which includes 133 General Electric wind turbines, will remain an Invenergy-owned and operated project. Bishop Hill I also is under construction in Henry County, with commercial operations due to commence in mid-2012.



“We’re pleased to have completed this transaction with MidAmerican Renewables,” said Jim Murphy, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Chicago-based Invenergy. “We believe MidAmerican Renewables will be an ideal neighbor for Invenergy and the local community hosting the Bishop Hill Wind Energy Center.”



“The Bishop Hill II wind project demonstrates MidAmerican Renewables’ commitment to environmental respect and renewable energy,” said Bill Fehrman, president of MidAmerican Renewables. “The closing of the Bishop Hill II acquisition adds to our growing portfolio of renewable energy assets. We continue to focus on growing our portfolio of renewable energy projects and look forward to evaluating and acquiring wind projects similar to this.”



MidAmerican Renewables, LLC



MidAmerican Renewables, LLC oversees wind, geothermal, solar and hydro projects in the unregulated renewables market. MidAmerican Renewables is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and has offices in Phoenix, Ariz., and Calipatria, Calif. Information about MidAmerican Renewables is available at www.midamericanrenewablesllc.com.



MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company



MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is a global provider of energy services. Through its energy-related businesses, MidAmerican provides electric and natural gas service to more than 6.9 million customers worldwide. These businesses are Pacific Power, Rocky Mountain Power and PacifiCorp Energy, comprising PacifiCorp; MidAmerican Energy Company; Northern Powergrid Holdings Company; Northern Natural Gas Company; Kern River Gas Transmission Company; MidAmerican Renewables, LLC; and CalEnergy Philippines. Information about MidAmerican is available at www.midamerican.com.



Invenergy



Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation facilities in North America and Europe. Invenergy is committed to clean power alternatives and continued innovation in electricity generation. North America’s largest independent wind power generation company, Invenergy’s home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Invenergy and its affiliated companies currently have more than 6,600 megawatts of wind, solar and thermal projects under contract, in construction, or in operation. For more information, visit www.invenergyllc.com.