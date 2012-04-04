Thanks to the National Solar Mission, India finds itself today on the path of becoming one of the leading nations in solar energy, and the photovoltaic industry is gaining momentum by showing greater potential than ever. However, despite the favorable policies and support provided by the central and state governments, solar power remains a risky and expensive option for power generation.

Project financing has proved to be the biggest challenge of the industry so far; and investors are reluctant to put their faith and money in a relatively new and unproven market. Recent research showed that the particular risks of PV projects that make financial institutions uncomfortable are: solar technologies, Power Purchase Agreements (PPA’s), estimation of solar radiation and evacuation infrastructure.



To analyse these subject in detail, PV Insider has organized a complimentary webinar entitled Spotlight on India: Financing Utility Scale PV Projects. The 60 minute session will take place on Tuesday 10th April at 15.00 IST (10.30 GMT / 11.30 CET).



Sunil Agrawal, Vice President of Tata Capital will provide an assessment on the perfect business model to make a proposed PV utility scale project unmissable to an Indian financer; Rajesh Ray, Investment Manager of the German Development Bank India will discuss what international banks are looking for to help developers achieve financial closure; and Rajat Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Welspun, will provide an analysis on the winning strategy that led this leading developer to successfully finance their projects.



Participants will be able to take part in an interactive series of industry polls as well as a live Q&A session.



The webinar can be joined for free at: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/988008822 – spaces are limited so you must sign up early to secure a place.