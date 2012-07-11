Government Procurement Theme of July 18 BTEC Webinar

Biomass Thermal Opportunities in Government Procurements

Date: Wednesday, July 18 at 12PM ET (9 AM PT)



On July 18 at 12 p.m. ET, the Biomass Thermal Energy Council will hold an educational webinar where our panel of experts will describe: 1) military procurements important to biomass thermal energy firms, 2) how sustainability changes the government procurement game for biomass companies, and 3) where biomass thermal companies can locate incentive and market funding opportunities.



This webinar is hosted by the Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) and is the first in its “New Markets” series. Don’t let these business opportunities pass your company by!



Topics include:



Who the key military renewable energy procurement players are

The military’s procurement process, bid steps, and how to get involved

Sources of incentives and market funding strategies for new and existing biomass thermal technologies, such as the Departments of Energy, Agriculture, and Defense

How biomass thermal companies can use federal government transactional mechanisms to attract private capital



An interactive Q&A period will follow. You may submit your questions directly to the speakers during the event.



Registration



BTEC Members: $19



Non - Members: $49



Registration includes access to the slides and a recording of the webinar!



Details



Date: July 18, 2012

Time: Noon - 1:30 p.m. ET

Cost: $19 - $49 depending on BTEC membership status



Presenters



Roger Feldman - Andrews Kurth LLP, Counsel



Mr. Feldman’s practice focuses on the project and corporate finance of all types of energy, environmental and related infrastructure projects, with a particular current emphasis on the renewable and clean tech fields. Clients include project developers, financial institutions, purchasers and sellers of corporate assets, clean energy companies and parties dealing with the Defense Department and other Federal agencies.



Janet Hawkes - HD1 LLC, Managing Director



Ms. Hawkes, Ph.D. is Co-founder and Managing Director of HD1 LLC and has served as Technical Advisor and Consulting Scientist to a number of companies addressing environmental issues associated with water quality, nutrient management, climate change, and sustainable agriculture practices. Hawkes has been a consultant to businesses, universities and schools, NGOs, and government agencies and departments.



Dave McGeown - McGeown Associates, LLC, Principal



Mr. McGeown is a seasoned project developer with more than 25 years of experience using advanced technology to reduce costs and improve quality for facilities and building operations. He has developed special expertise in the energy field, working in diverse roles in locations all over the world. Currently, David provides strategic and tactical energy management guidance to a range of clients including the Department of Energy and the US Army.