Homemade Solar Stirling Plant

Solar Stirling Plant

The product comes as a downloadable ebook including fully illustrated instructions for building a Solar Stirling Plant. Additionally, the company provides full technical support. It is available for a one-off payment and there is the security of a 60-day 100 percent money-back guarantee.



Our view



The product claims to show you how to build a fully functioning electricity generator, utilizing the power of the sun (see below for a full rundown of how the Stirling technology works). According to the producers, this will provide up to 12 times as much power as standard photovoltaic (PV) solar panels at a fraction of the cost. The price of the product is certainly much less expensive than having a solar panel built. PV solar panels can cost up to $30,000 for a standard home and it usually takes a number of years before savings can be made. In contrast the Solar Stirling Plant offers an alternative that can apparently be built for less than $100 (while not unrealistic for those with know-how and access to the right tools, typically, other products of this nature recommend a budget of around $200).



One of the product’s most interesting features is the claim that it works up to 12 times more efficiently than standard PV solar panels. The technology that allows this concentrates the rays of the sun in a smaller area. This also avoids having to spread out a series of solar panels across the roof of your property. The technology behind the Solar Stirling Plant has been around since the early 19th century, so it is certainly not untested. Recently a Swedish energy technology company, Cleanenergy AB, opened a solar power plant in China using a system based on the same concept. The Swedish company’s system has a higher solar-to-electricity conversion rate than PV technologies and requires less sunshine in order to produce more power.



The reviews of this product were generally favorable, with most people saying that they were able to build one of the products within a few days and bought the necessary materials from their local hardware store. According to the company anyone can build this product and I didn’t see anyone disagreeing with that. The makers claim that you can use the product to generate 40 percent of your household’s energy usage. Although difficult to confirm because power usage varies over the course of the year, one reviewer has a pre-existing solar panel, which offers a side-by-side comparison. He estimated that his new plant was generating 7 times as much electricity. Whether you can generate enough power to cover 40 – 60 percent of your home’s energy needs is hard to know, although the investment required is relatively low and you should be able to make savings.



Verdict regarding solar stirling plant



This product is suitable for homeowners hoping to save on their energy bills. Given the size of this info pack, one could realistically assess most of the material, and indeed test it, within the 60-day money back window… So risk is limited. You can learn more about the package and read further reviews here.



What is the cheapest way to get this product?



You can get the product from the official distributor by clicking on the link to the right. This will give you the full product while still getting the full 60-day money-back guarantee. Alternatively, please use the comment thread below if you have any questions or feedback of your own related to this product.



How does it work?



Given some of the scepticism surrounding this type of technology it’s worth delving into the science and background of ‘Stirling Engines’…



The brainchild of Scottish inventor Doctor Robert Stirling, the system was originally conceived in the early 19th century as an alternative to steam engines (using internal combustion technology, as many engines still do today). Despite early promise, the system failed to gain a real foothold over the next two centuries. Today, its main application, on a commercial level, is on submarines and boats, where sound and safety are important (more on this below).



Unlike an internal combustion engine, the gasses within the Stirling engine never leave, i.e. there is no exhaust or venting of pressure. This ‘closed-cycle’ system is one of the reasons why this type of engine is almost silent, and, of course, incredibly environmentally friendly (dependent on the fuel you choose). Other benefits include versatility of fuel (fossil fuel, biomass, or solar) and relative safety vs. an internal combustion engine, which involves the ventilation of high-pressured gasses and controlled explosions.



In the case of the Solar Stirling Plant, parabolic mirrors are used to focus the suns energy onto the Stirling Engine, looking much like a satellite dish (where a dish is used to focus radio waves onto a receiver). If you’ve ever used a magnifying glass to focus the sun’s energy, you’ll know how powerful this system can be… The makers of the Solar Stirling Plant claim it can generate 12x more power than a regular solar panel (unverified), using less space and at a lower cost (because conventional panels rely on collecting the sun’s energy over a large surface energy, they generally take up more space and cost more money).



So getting back to the technology, the parabolic dishes focus the suns rays on the ‘conversion unit’ (the Stirling Engine). Alternatively heating and cooling the gasses inside (in this case, hydrogen), the fluctuating pressure is used to drive the pistons up and down, causing the crankshaft to turn the generator and create electricity!