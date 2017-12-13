National Grid will join ESA's Annual Energy Storage Association Conference & Expo (#ESACon18) as Utility Host in Boston

WASHINGTON, D.C. - December 13, 2017 - The Energy Storage Association (ESA) is pleased to welcome National Grid, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world, as the official Utility Host of the 28th Annual Energy Storage Association Conference & Expo (#ESACon18), next April 18-20 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.



For decades, energy storage technology has continued to advance towards integrating electricity from any source into a more resilient and reliable grid, creating jobs, lowering energy bills, and helping to secure our energy future. Now, energy storage is proven and ready for business and next year's #ESACon18 is where that business happens."Energy storage is one of the keys to unlocking a clean energy future that works for everyone," said Dean Seavers, President of National Grid US. "We look forward to hosting ESA's Annual Conference right in our own backyard and advancing the storage conversation in the region and across the country."National Grid has recently expanded their energy storage footprint. The company's energy storage projects include a Vionx 500kw flow battery in Worcester, MA a Tesla 500kw lithium-ion battery in Shirley, and plans to develop a 48 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system on Nantucket. As part of National Grid Ventures' partnership with Sunrun, the company is exploring the potential for customer-sited storage. National Grid Ventures has also signed power purchase agreements with the Long Island Power Authority to build and operate battery storage energy systems - including two 5MW, 8-hour lithium-ion battery systems located on Long Island's South Fork.Over the past several years, ESA's Annual Conference has continued to grow as the energy storage business has expanded. In 2018, attendees can continue to expect an engaging program, a new experience in the Exhibit Hall that includes a new microgrid demonstration, and ample opportunity for networking with key decision-makers in energy storage.Registration for #ESACon18 has just launched. More information about the event can be found at www.energystorage.org/readyforbusiness.About the Energy Storage AssociationThe Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid - as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 150 members, ESA represents a diverse group of energy service companies, independent power producers, electric utilities, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.About National GridNational Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company that supplies the energy for more than 20 million people through its networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.National Grid is transforming its electricity and natural gas networks to support the 21st century digital economy with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions.