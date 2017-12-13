Parks Associates Announces Agenda for Ninth-Annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International IoT research firm Parks Associates announced today the agenda for the ninth-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer. The event, February 19-21 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas, will focus on consumer engagement strategies for residential energy management solutions. Early confirmed keynotes for the 2018 summit include executives from Itron and Meritage Homes.



Parks Associates research reveals that more than 50% of U.S. broadband households find at least one energy management use case for the smart home highly appealing. Energy management is second only to home and personal safety as a popular use case in an expanded smart home system."As adoption of smart home solutions increases, energy providers have an opportunity to harness and accelerate the trend toward smarter homes," said Tom Kerber, Director of IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "The opportunity for partnerships between energy providers and smart home solution providers is clear. Utilities are increasingly driving the smart home market forward through energy efficiency programs, demand response initiatives, and direct participation in the market. Additionally, as electric vehicle sales climb and net zero homes become more affordable, the home energy management landscape becomes increasingly complex, and partnerships are a must to bring systems together."The 2018 Smart Energy Summit will feature more than 300 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. The agenda includes keynotes, presentations, and speaker panels from experts in energy management, with discussions on current technologies and consumer research. Confirmed keynotes include:CR Herro, VP. Innovation, Meritage HomesRuss Vanos, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, Itron"We are excited to bring energy providers together with smart home solution providers, the solar and storage industry, EV manufacturers, and home builders to showcase leading innovations and highlight partnerships that are shaping the market," Kerber said.More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at www.SES2018.com. To schedule an interview or to request data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0214.About Smart Energy SummitSmart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities to help empower consumers with solutions to save energy in the home. The event addresses the potential benefits of incorporating smart products into energy efficiency and DR programs and the opportunities across converging ecosystems for the market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.The Smart Energy Summit focuses on identifying new strategies that utilities and other providers can leverage connectivity as a result of the adoption of new consumer technologies. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.The ninth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 19-21, 2018, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy18. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2018.com.