The EIC appoints two new board members

The Energy Industries Council (EIC), the leading trade association for companies that supply goods and services to the energy industries worldwide, has announced the appointments of BMT's Director of Business Development Louise Ledgard and Duncan Reed, Director Project Development with the Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas, to its Board of Directors.



Louise Ledgard has been at BMT, a leading international design, engineering, science and risk management consultancy, since 2011, where she leads the business and development team responsible for oil and gas, renewables and critical infrastructure markets.Prior to her role at BMT, Louise was responsible for sales and business development for Europe, Africa and the Middle East for the Metocean Division of geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions provider, Fugro.Her 20-year career has also seen her work on several global projects to provide marine engineering support through metocean data collection and analytics including: pipeline studies, exploration drilling programmes on offshore platforms and the conceptual design of LNG terminals. Louise started her career through academic research and has worked on a number of EU funded research projects.Speaking about her appointment to the EIC Board Louise said, ‘Over the course of my career I've had the opportunity to work across the full life cycle of projects. This, combined with my business development expertise means I can add real value to the EIC's key market intelligence products, EICDataStream and EICAssetMap, databases which cover the full life cycle of CAPEX and OPEX projects, respectively.'Duncan Reed has nearly 30 years of international oil and gas experience working in the areas of high value EPC, engineering services and rotating equipment sales, and has held executive posts in London, the UAE, Singapore, Switzerland and Thailand.He is currently part of the Project Development team with the Dresser-Rand business in London and is responsible for the company's sales to UK-based oil and gas end users, contractors and consultants.Commenting on his latest role, Duncan said, ‘After spending years on assignments abroad, I'm now back in the UK and keen to do everything I can to support the UK's energy industry. Working with EIC gives me a great opportunity to do just that. From business development tools to supply chain events through to an extensive training programme and a network of overseas offices, everything they do is geared towards maximising business opportunities for their members.'Both Louise and Duncan attended their first EIC Board meeting on 14 December 2017 at the EIC's London headquarters.Speaking after the board meeting EIC CEO Stuart Broadley said, ‘It's already clear that Louise and Duncan are going to be great additions to the company.‘Not only do they have a massive amount of experience, but their skillsets align very well with the products and services we provide our members.‘2018 is going to be a really busy year. We'll be hosting 130 events around the round, including managing UK pavilions at 10 major conferences and holding EIC Connect supply chain events in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Vietnam, the UK and Houston, as well as producing a special EIC Insight Report on how UK suppliers can enhance their export strategies. I am looking forward to working with Louise and Duncan on these and the other initiatives we have planned.'