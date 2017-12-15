Surwon Technology Increases Solar Power Storage Capacities with Graphene Based Electrode

Surwon Technology today unveiled its latest R&D findings, providing the solar industry with a wave of promise as energy harvesting and power storage capacities are improved. Using a graphene based electrode structure, energy capacity improvements will help the solar industry to overcome a number of restrictive issues that have held its potential back from becoming a complete energy solution.



Capturing energy from the Sun to power the lives of mankind, has over the decades been a heavily researched possibility. Whilst technologies have improved and solar power systems have become more affordable, there remains a number of limitations that continue to restrict the potential for a much wider cause of acceptance in both commercial and business sectors.Specifically, the issue of safely storing captured energy is a challenge that considerably affects the total performance efficiency of solar power systems. Using a graphene-based electrode, Surwon Technology's research demonstrates how nano-engineering can radically improve solar energy storage whilst containing energy output efficiencies when combined with the features of supercapacitor technology."Exploring the characteristics of graphene continues to uncover a world of opportunity in a many number of fields. As a highly versatile one-atom-thick carbon nano-material, graphene can be manipulated and compounded with other materials to deliver application efficiencies that have not been known in the world of technology until now," commented Surwon Technology's Chief Technology Officer."Using a process of layering, we have been able to design the structure of a graphene-based electrode in a way that essentially increases the surface area of the compound without actually increasing its bulk size. Increasing area capacities of the electrode in this way, before combining it with supercapacitor technologies, improves power conductivity at the generation, storage and release flow stages of the solar harvesting process.With improved solar energy harvesting and storage capabilities provided by advancing innovations, the solar industry is set to expand as consumer acceptance preferences become aligned with cost saving and energy consumption benefits.