20-25% of homeowners interested in bundling home services such as HVAC, security, and broadband with energy services

Dallas, TX, December 19, 2017 - New smart energy research by international research firm Parks Associates finds 20-25% of homeowners in U.S. broadband households are interested in bundling home and energy services. Twenty-seven percent are interested in HVAC bundled with their electricity bill, and 25% find a home warranty and energy bundle appealing. Parks Associates will explore the new business opportunities for utilities and energy providers at the ninth-annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 19-21, at the Omni Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas.



"Retail energy providers are expanding their services, bundling energy services with HVAC service contracts, home security, and home warranty services," said Tom Kerber, Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. "These bundled offerings appeal to younger households, those with children at home, and those living in bigger homes. We look forward to discussing new business opportunities in energy, smart home, and IoT with the executive speakers at Smart Energy Summit."The following speakers will participate at Smart Energy Summit and examine the impact of the Internet of Things on utilities and consumers:KEYNOTES• CR Herro, Vice President of Innovation, Meritage Homes• Russ Vanos, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, ItronSPEAKERS• Amena Ali, CRO, Whisker Labs• Chris Carradine, EVP, ecobee• Ben Clarin, Sr. Project Manager, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)• Mark Cosby, Director, Business Development, Westar Energy• Chris DeSchamp, Director Customer Solutions Development, Vectren• Seth Frader-Thompson, President and Co-founder, EnergyHub• Siva Iyer, Diretor, Smart Home, Carrier• Debbie Kimberly, VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin Energy• Brian Kirchman, New Product Program Manager, Customer Programs, Commonwealth Edison• Kevin Klages, SVP, Mass Markets, Constellation• Deb Merril, Co-CEO, Just Energy• Joel Miller, Principal Supervisor, DTE• Wayne Morrison, Principal, Emerging Technologies, Reliant• Justin Segall, President & Founder, Simple Energy• Jayesh Shah, Director, Marketing Strategy, Direct Energy• Jessie Shoemaker, Energy Storage Business Developer, Mercedes-Benz Energy Americas• Jamie Staples, Head, Retail Energy Partnerships, Nest Labs• Paul Wattles, Sr. Analyst, Market Design & Development, ERCOTConference sponsors include Rapid Response, Alarm.com, Austin Energy, Carrier, Innotrail, Powerley, Trusource Labs, The Weather Company, and Whisker Labs.Conference supporters include AltEnergyMag.com, Antenna, B2 Group, Best SEOs, Best Web Design Agencies, CIOReview, Conference Guru, Crowd Reviews, Green Button Alliance, Homeenergy.org, HomeGrid Forum, Hometoys, Innovation & Tech Today, KNXtoday, LonMark International, oneM2M, OpenADR Alliance, Open Connectivity Foundation, Predicting our Future, Smart Grid Today, Telco Professionals, TREIA, Utility Dive, and Visibility Magazine.Parks Associates is accepting press pass requests for Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer at www.parksassociates.com/ses-presspass. More information about the Smart Energy Summit is available at www.SES2018.com. To speak with an analyst or request specific research data, contact Julia Homier at Julia.homier@parksassociates.com or 972-996-0214.About Smart Energy SummitSmart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities to help empower consumers with solutions to save energy in the home. The event addresses the potential benefits of incorporating smart products into energy efficiency and DR programs and the opportunities across converging ecosystems for the market for energy solutions, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.The Smart Energy Summit focuses on identifying new strategies that utilities and other providers can leverage connectivity as a result of the adoption of new consumer technologies. Research analysts, thought leaders, and industry executives present and discuss business strategies, case studies, partnership opportunities, and consumer research that utilities, service providers, retailers, and manufacturers can use to expand and monetize their energy offerings.The ninth-annual Smart Energy Summit will take place February 19-21, 2018, at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown in Austin, Texas. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy18. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.ses2018.com.