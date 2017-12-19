Greyrock Congratulates Carbon Engineering on Fuel Production From Atmospheric CO2

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyrock today congratulates partner Carbon Engineering (CE) on achieving a key milestone in the conversion of atmospheric carbon dioxide and renewable hydrogen into premium synthetic fuels using a Greyrock M-Class system, delivered in October of this year.



CE and Greyrock announced efforts last year to commercialize air-to-fuels (A2F) systems, converting ambient CO2 and renewable power into clean, liquid transportation fuels that can be used in the existing transportation infrastructure.CE and Greyrock are leaders in the core technologies required for A2F. Carbon Engineering has developed an industrial process for the extraction of CO2 from the atmosphere, and is leading integration of this system with hydrogen production and fuel synthesis steps. Greyrock Energy has developed small scale gas-to-liquids systems for the production of clean, specification liquid fuels from gaseous feedstocks.This key milestone of first "Air to Fuels" production was achieved in Squamish, BC using Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture system in combination with a Greyrock M-Class fuel production plant.Adrian Corless, CEO of Carbon Engineering said "This is a significant milestone on the road to larger scale production of transportation fuels from air and the beneficial reuse of carbon dioxide. We are continuing our work to scale the platform."Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Greyrock, said, "We are pleased to support the talented team at Carbon Engineering on the path to commercial production of carbon neutral fuels."About Greyrock Energy:Greyrock has developed its state of the art Direct Fuel Production™ technology and GreyCat™ catalyst, enabling production of clean liquid fuels from a variety of gas resources, including flare gas, bio-gas, natural gas, natural gas liquids and waste gases. Greyrock systems enable customers to solve key environmental and energy challenges.www.greyrock.comwww.FlaretoFuels.comAbout Carbon Engineering:Recognized as a leader in air capture technologies, Carbon Engineering was founded in 2009 and is funded by private investors including Bill Gates and Murray Edwards. CE grew from academic work conducted on carbon management technologies by Professor David Keith's research groups at the University of Calgary and Carnegie Mellon University. CE's mission is to develop and commercialize cost effective, industrial scale, air-capture technologies in order to enable scale-able production of low-carbon fuels. CE has in-house engineering, laboratory research, and operations teams, and is currently running a 1 tonne-CO2/day air capture pilot plant.