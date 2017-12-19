Intersolar announces new cross-industry AWARD category

Munich, December 19, 2017 - Each year the most innovative solutions in the solar and energy storage sectors are recognized with the most important awards in the industry - the Intersolar AWARD and the ees AWARD. 2018 marks the debut of a new prize: The smarter E AWARD. The smarter E AWARD honors solutions in the fields of business models and sector coupling as well as outstanding projects that have been implemented in the areas of solar, storage, energy management and clean transportation. Companies and project owners can apply for the prestigious prizes from January 2-March 23, 2018. The awards will be presented at a special award ceremony on June 20, 2018 as part of the smarter E Europe in Munich.



Pioneering new projects, technologies and concepts help shape the new energy world and drive the transition in the energy industry forward. The solutions honored with the Intersolar AWARD and the ees AWARD are trendsetters and reflect the rapid development of the industry. Since 2008, 1045 applications from 46 countries have been submitted for the awards at Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, and ees Europe, the continent's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. A total of 108 products, services and projects have received the prestigious prizes to date.The smarter E AWARD - Championing the Energy Game-ChangersThe smarter E Europe connects the Intersolar and ees Europe exhibitions with the new platforms Power2Drive Europe, the exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, and EM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings. As a central platform, The smarter E takes a comprehensive and cross-sectoral approach to the key topics of the energy transition, with a particular focus on solar, storage, energy management and clean transportation. The smarter E AWARD emerged from the joining of these topics and shines a spotlight on solutions and concepts that draw on renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization to intelligently connect all aspects of energy in the electricity, heating and transportation sectors.In celebrating its premiere, The smarter E AWARD pays tribute to these innovations in two categories. The Smart Renewable Energy category honors outstanding, innovative business models and pioneering solutions in the area of sector coupling, while the Outstanding Projects category recognizes projects undertaken in the areas of solar, storage, energy management and clean transportation. With The smarter E AWARD, the organizers are highlighting groundbreaking individual innovations and creating transparency in a complex topic.Intersolar AWARD - Powering the Future with InnovationPowering the Future with Innovation - this motto applies not just to the exhibition but also to the Intersolar AWARD. For more than 10 years, the leading industry award has offered solar companies a unique platform for proving their innovative power and setting themselves apart from the competition. The award focuses on pioneering photovoltaic technologies, products and services that are propelling the worldwide success of solar energy. Each year, the award not only reflects international trends, it also provides new impulses for the development of the solar industry.ees AWARD - Innovating Energy StorageThe energy storage industry is one of the keys to the success of the energy transition - and its importance continues to grow. This is because batteries and energy storage systems facilitate a flexible power supply from renewable sources. Thanks to digitalization, they make intelligent networks and distribution possible, thereby ensuring that consumers have a reliable energy supply. Since 2014, the ees AWARD has paid tribute to groundbreaking products and solutions for stationary and mobile electrical energy storage systems. The range of innovations encompasses the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies - from components to production to concrete applications and business models.Apply nowAny company presenting its projects and products at one of the global Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive or EM-Power events in 2018 is eligible to participate, as are the owners of innovative projects. Interested parties can register in advance and learn more about the award. They will receive updates on all important information and deadlines by email. The application period begins on January 2, 2018. Companies and project owners have until March 23, 2018 to submit their applications online via the AWARD portal.The Intersolar AWARD, ees AWARD and The smarter E AWARD will be presented at a special ceremony starting at 5:00pm on June 20, 2018 at The smarter E Forum (Hall B2, booth B2.570). The ceremony provides the AWARD winners with exposure to a broad audience. As the AWARDs serve as both recognition and motivation, they not only honor innovations, they also make a key contribution to the growth of the whole industry.Further information on the AWARDs can be found here:The smarter E AWARD: www.TheSmarterE.de/awardIntersolar AWARD: www.intersolarglobal.com/awardees AWARD www.ees-events.com/awardThe smarter E Europe, which encompasses the exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power, will take place from June 20-22, 2018 at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de/enwww.intersolar.de/enwww.ees-europe.com/enwww.PowerToDrive.de/enwww.EM-Power.eu/enAbout Intersolar North AmericaWith events spanning four continents, Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. 