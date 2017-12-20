2018 Promises to Be a Year of Innovation in the Energy Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) announced today that advancements in new technology and innovation through techniques and materials will directly have an impact on affordable energy prices in 2018. The popularity and increasing affordability of traditional energy and renewable resources, coupled with the race to optimize access to our resources and build smarter cities, is ushering in a new era for U.S. energy development.



CEA's "Campaign for America's Energy" has identified five key trends likely to change the future energy landscape in the coming years. The next year promises to see the floodgates open on new innovation in the following five key areas:Increased Popularity of Solar, Wind and Other Renewables - Building a smarter energy future means putting sustainability first and bridging the gap between new technology and natural resources;Offshore Development - Energy independence and more competitive pricing to help keep America strong and prices affordable;Pipelines - The new regulatory and policy backdrop, coupled with greener energy standards, are helping leverage this key piece of infrastructure to help keep the cost of energy low for consumers;Grid Modernization - New energy infrastructure will be more resilient, efficient and environmentally friendly; andSmart City - The ability to leverage advanced technologies to connect communications networks and integrate renewables into a modernized electric grid."It has never been more important to marry technological innovation with environmental solutions to help build a stronger, more resilient energy future for our country," said David Holt, President of CEA. "It is important that our policymakers work together to find policies that help to ensure that energy is affordable for all citizens, including low-income families and small businesses, by offering a roadmap for a brighter future for generations to come. We cannot give in to a loud and unrelenting minority. It's our chance to show how energy and the environment can go hand-in-hand to not only ease the burden on our wallets, but to meet our climate goals as well."The "Campaign for America's Energy" is focused on educating families and businesses that consumer energy, as well as federal, state, and local lawmakers about the benefits of energy and the critical role it plays in everyday lives and budgets. To learn more, visit https://consumerenergyalliance.org/Campaign-For-Americas-Energy.About Consumer Energy AllianceConsumer Energy Alliance (CEA) brings together families, farmers, small businesses, distributors, producers and manufacturers to support America's energy future. With more than 450,000 members nationwide, our mission is to help ensure stable prices and energy & environmental security for households across the country. We believe energy development is something that touches everyone in our nation, and thus it is necessary for all of us to actively engage in the conversation about how we develop our diverse energy resources and energy's importance to the economy. Learn more at ConsumerEnergyAlliance.org.