Energy Battery Announces Dates And Location For The 2018 Energy Battery Group Annual Meeting And Convention

Energy Battery Group, Inc. http://www.energybattery.com, a global leader in battery manufacturing and distribution, is pleased to announce that its twenty third annual meeting and convention has been scheduled for July 24th - 27th, in Cleveland Ohio. This year's venue is The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel .



The Energy Battery Group Annual Meeting has evolved into the premier battery show for distributors and manufacturers alike. "Our convention is a great mix of education, networking, discounted buying opportunities, and entertainment," said Rick Hallock, President of Energy Battery Group. According to Hallock, "Last year alone, Energy Battery Group distributors saved in excess of 1.8 million dollars by placing orders at the show from authorized vendors offering show only discounts."The Energy Battery convention format allows vendors to give small group presentations to each distributor attending. According to John Semenuik, Vice President of NorthStar Battery, "Our sales team is able to meet face-to-face, share what's new on a first-hand basis, as well as learn what is working and what is not with our partners - which is simply invaluable." Tammy Cooper, Customer Service Supervisor with Yuasa Battery adds "This is a great opportunity for us to be able to sit down and spend time with EBG distributors, write orders and discuss our products face-to-face."For Energy Battery Group distributors, the annual meeting provides opportunities to network with their peers, learn about new products, attend seminars on new ways to conduct business in an ever changing business climate, and of course to have fun! The City of Cleveland, on the shores of Lake Erie is a Midwest success story and offers numerous opportunities for entertainment including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Distributors are encouraged to bring their families to share in this amazing comeback city and to take part in the first class entertainment provided as part of the convention.About Energy Battery Group, Inc.Energy Battery Group was founded in 1996 and is a privately held US company with corporate offices in Marietta Ga., Also maintaining administration offices in Yukon OK. Is currently involved in the manufacturing and distribution of batteries, stored energy products, battery related products & renewable energy. Energy Battery Group now manufactures and distributes products from over 190 distribution centers in the United States, Canada, South America, and the Caribbean. Information on the company can be found at http://www.energybattery.com