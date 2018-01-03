SEIA Announces Release of Two Documents to Open Commercial & Industrial Solar

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) announced today the release of two documents designed to spur investment in commercial solar projects.



The first document is a contract that combines the benefits of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) to provide customers with a valuable new financing option."The PACE PPA further builds out SEIA's suite of model contracts so all solar transactions can be efficiently negotiated and financed," said Mike Mendelsohn, SEIA's senior director of project finance & capital markets. "Our goal is to broadly open the U.S. commercial real estate sector for solar deployment, and the PACE PPA is a valuable tool to allow that progress to happen."SEIA would like to thank Ballard Spahr and CleanFund Commercial PACE Capital, Inc. for their leadership in the document development.The second document, co-authored by SolarKal, is an educational report designed to explain the value of on-site solar to commercial property owners. According to the report, Solar Energy & Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Insights for Your Investment Property, solar systems can allow commercial property owners to raise rents, lower operating expenses, negotiate lease extensions, and increase the net present value, or NPV, of their buildings.Both documents were developed by SEIA's C&I Working Group, which is focused on creating solutions for the commercial and industrial sectors.To download the PACE PPA document and see the rest of SEIA's available model contracts and leases, go to: http://www2.seia.org/e/139231/esources-model-leases-and-ppas/27lc6k/207989570.###About SEIAÂ®:Celebrating its 43rd anniversary in 2017, the Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIAÂ® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.