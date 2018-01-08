Enerkon Solar International Announces Planned $40M+ Asset Acquisition

FREEPORT, N.Y., Jan 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Enerkon Solar International, Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is working to acquire what appears to be a profitable $40,000,000+ asset solar energy company. Enerkon expects to exchange shares in the Target early in this quarter.



The Company continues to believe, if and when completed, that this is just the first important step in a change of corporate direction that could increase shareholder value over short and long term time periods. The Company is excited to be working on entering the fast-growing solar energy field. The Company expects to release further information as the execution of the plan unfolds.It is also expected that the Company will have experienced management changes to facilitate the entry into this exciting new developing area of green technology. A key figure in this new management is planned to be Mr. Benjamin Ballout who is expected to replace Dr. John Cappello as CEO.Mr. Ballout, is currently serving as a Managing Director of Diplomatic Trade Ltd., a U.S. corporation with offices out of New York, NY and Beirut-Lebanon. Benjamin is a Midcareer Executive who brings in over seventeen years of experience in various industries from Finance, Real Estate Development, Aerospace and Defense, and International Affairs with an understanding of the international trade and policies that affect global outcomes is part of his work functions.Benjamin is also involved in numerous Nation Buildings projects along with multiple Humanitarian relief effort. He had the privilege to be among forward thinkers to participate in the project on U.S. National Security Reform Act. He also has a wealth of knowledge in the solar energy field.Contact Information:John V. Cappello, CEOEnerkon Solar International, Inc.Tel: 484-518-9000SOURCE: Enerkon Solar International, Inc. (www.enerkoninternational.com)