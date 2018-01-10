First Solar to Provide Power Electronics Warranty Services

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) and Power Electronics have finalized an agreement to utilize First Solar's market-leading PV Operations & Maintenance (O&M) team to provide Power Electronics warranty service on inverters installed throughout the United States. This unique relationship enables tangible owner value by reducing response time and repair time.



The arrangement allows Power Electronics to strengthen its deep commitment to customer support with the backing of First Solar Energy Services' technical resource team. First Solar will provide field support on Power Electronics inverters installed at more than 50 solar power plants, many of which are already operated and maintained by First Solar Energy Services."This collaboration aligns two organizations that share the same commitment to service excellence," said Timo Moeller, Director of First Solar Energy Services. "Pairing Power Electronics equipment with First Solar's scale and proven field expertise results in unmatched service structure in the PV industry."Moeller said that pairing Power Electronics inverters with First Solar O&M services results in lower operational cost and greater efficiency in plant maintenance.About First Solar, Inc.First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.