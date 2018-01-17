SEIA President and CEO Sends Personal Plea to Pres. Trump to Preserve Solar Jobs by Rejecting High Tariffs

“A decision to impose high tariffs in line with the International Trade Commission’s recommendation will lead to the layoff of tens of thousands of workers, cause companies to stop investing in the United States and bring an American economic engine screeching to a halt,” Hopper wrote.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper sent a letter to President Donald Trump today reminding him of the tens of thousands of U.S. solar workers, including American manufacturers, whose jobs will be lost if high tariffs are implemented.



"A decision to impose high tariffs in line with the International Trade Commission's recommendation will lead to the layoff of tens of thousands of workers, cause companies to stop investing in the United States and bring an American economic engine screeching to a halt," Hopper wrote.The letter, which was also delivered to top officials across the federal government, highlighted how, in addition to jobs, both the U.S. economy and national security are at risk if the president imposes tariffs on cells and panels that punish successful American solar companies.To read SEIA's complete letter to the president, go to: http://www2.seia.org/e/139231/esident-trump-solar-trade-case/27tf25/211922910.The deadline for a decision in the solar trade case is Jan. 26.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 260,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.