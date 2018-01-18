EV Connect Selected for New Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Program for Northern and Central California

EV Connect, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, including development of the industry's most innovative cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience, announced that it has been selected to participate in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E's) recently announced EV Charge Network program. The program aims to help accelerate the adoption of EVs in California by installing 7,500 EV chargers at commercial customer sites, including condominiums, apartment buildings and workplaces, across PG&E's service areas in Northern and Central California.



Customer sites participating in the EV Charge Network program will be able to choose charging equipment and services from a list of pre-qualified vendors that meet quality and safety standards - including EV Connect. EV Connect offers customers turn-key solutions for selecting, installing and managing EV charging stations, their users and the utilities that support them."We are very excited to have been selected for this new EV charging infrastructure program by PG&E," said Jordan Ramer, CEO of EV Connect. "It further supports EV Connect's position as a leading provider of open and standards-based EV solutions provider that offers customers choice, flexibility and total service management."Under the EV Charge Network program, PG&E will pay for and build all electric service infrastructure requirements from the transformer to the EV parking space, which often accounts for 60% to 80% of the total project cost, for participating sites. PG&E will also provide a subsidy to the participant for the EV charger equipment costs.Participants in PG&E's EV Charge Network program choose whether they wish to bill drivers for using the charging stations, or they can offer the service free-of-charge to drivers. They can also establish access rules to the EV chargers through which they can make them available to employees, fleet vehicles and/or the public. In addition to the financial benefits for participants, they will benefit by offering another feature on their property which increases employee and tenant loyalty and satisfaction; actively participate in California's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; and position themselves as leaders in sustainability and innovation.Workplaces, apartment buildings or condominium complexes that are PG&E customers based in Northern and Central California can learn more about and apply for this program at http://www.pge.com/evcharge; or by contacting EV Connect by at (866) 790-3155 or via email to sales(at)evconnect.com.About EV ConnectEV Connect has created the most innovative, robust and feature-rich cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience. The company leverages this software platform to also be a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for commercial, enterprise, hospitality, university and government facilities.Established in 2009, EV Connect's customers include Yahoo!, Marriott, Hilton, Western Digital, Electrify America, ADP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York Power Authority, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit http://www.evconnect.com.