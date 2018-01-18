Geothermal Resources Council Announces New Latin American Office

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has created a representative office in Latin America (GRC-LATAM). A member of the GRC, Dewhurst Group, LLC (DG) will host the regional headquarters from their office in Bogota, Colombia.

The focus of the GRC-LATAM will be geothermal development and support for Latin America, bringing geothermal education and outreach to the region. The main goals for this office will be to expand GRC membership, provide services in Spanish, and support meetings and forums within the region. The GRC-LATAM will provide a bridge to help developers and prospective investors with Latin American geothermal development.



Activities within the GRC-LATAM began on January 1, 2018.

GRC - LATAM
Contact Information
Coordinator: Jaider Quintero [j.quintero(at)dewhurstgroup(dot)us]
Address: Cll 127a #7-19, Bogotá, Colombia.
Phone: +57 (1) 805-3288

About the Geothermal Resources Council:
With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a 45-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as one of the world's preeminent geothermal associations. The GRC serves as a focal point for continuing professional development for its members through its outreach, information transfer and education services.

For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.