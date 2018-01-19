Antaisolar provided solar roof solution for rooftop project in Malaysia

One rooftop project located in Kedah, Malaysia, has completed the installation work by the end of December 2017

Antaisolar offered the full set of solution to provide L feet and light rails with other supporting accessories. The client build this roof solar plant to power the electricity use in warehouse.



Due to the environmental protection and economic benefits of solar power generation, more and more roofs of different types of factories are utilized, combined with the actual situation of metal roof sheet, using the corresponding solar bracket. Antaisolar offer a wide range of roof clamps for metal roof to meet different demands. Owned and operated factory ensure high quality and prompt delivery for the products.