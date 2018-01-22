Distributed energy businesses to benefit from pioneering predictive management platform

22 January 2018 - BBOXX, a next generation utility, today launches Pulse, a cloud-based task management platform, which enables distributed businesses to improve efficiency and enhance its customer service.



Distributed energy businesses in developing countries face a common challenge of managing scale as customers, products and employees are dispersed across a range of remote locations. In order to prioritise resources and scale effectively, companies must have clear understanding of how customers, products and agents are performing.Pulse will help overcome this challenge, supporting a wide-range of products and businesses, spanning solar home systems, large solar, and metering applications such as pumps and mini-grids.Pulse gamifies and digitalises a business' entire sales and service management, automating tasks for sales agents, technicians, call centres and its supply chain. Through its cloud-based infrastructure, Pulse embraces big data, allowing a business to have an accurate picture of performance quickly and uses machine learning to enable predictive analytics. For example, Pulse uses product monitoring to predict failure and allow the operational team to proactively support customers, automatically schedules field staff tasks, and understands what type of customer is most likely to default.Pulse, through extensive KPIs, gives management the ability to make data driven decisions on how best to maximise available resources.Pulse is already making an impact within BBOXX itself. In 2017 alone, Pulse automated 14,000 actions daily for the BBOXX staff in Kenya and Rwanda, managing sales leads, supply chain deliveries, call centre and repair actions.Pulse has further processed over one million payments in 2017, and enabled management of $50 million in customer contract value.Mansoor Hamayun, Chief Executive Officer of BBOXX said, "Pulse is the heartbeat of distributed businesses and combines our years of market expertise into a single platform."The rapid growth of our business highlighted the need for efficient task management. Distributed businesses often struggle with monitoring customers' products and needs, along with the activity of its workforce. This hampers efficiency and forms a barrier to business expansion. We need to manage products within a distribution mix; Pulse supports a range of energy products and is already being used by BBOXX partners in Nigeria and Pakistan."We have always maintained a strong technology focus and will continue to invest significantly in our dedicated engineering team in order to realise the true potential of big data across all of BBOXX's distributed energy businesses."Marcus Heal, Chief Executive Officer of PAS BBOXX, which uses BBOXX's tools and products for operations in Nigeria, said, "BBOXX Pulse is a vital ingredient for the effective running and management of our operations."As a BBOXX licensee, we are able to combine our deep knowledge of the local market with the technical and operational expertise of BBOXX, helping us to overcome challenges unique to Nigeria and enabling us to grow."In addition to the solar home system sector, Pulse allows distributed energy service companies (DESCOs) operating across the distribution mix to optimise their businesses, automate their processes and scale quickly and effectively."BBOXX will further extend the functionality of Pulse in 2018 and we're keen to work with other distributors so they can trial Pulse and understand how the system can support their operations."-ENDS-About BBOXXBBOXX is a venture backed next generation utility, developing solutions to provide affordable, clean energy to off-grid communities in the developing world.BBOXX is fully vertically integrated, controlling every part of its customer experience. Its market leading products and appliances coupled with our SMART Solar platform bring machine-learning and customer experience optimisation to rural Africa. Ground-breaking financing structure has brought off-grid solar into the world's financial markets.With over 150,000 systems deployed so far; 450 staff across 5 offices in China, UK and East Africa are waking up every morning to work with BBOXX to electrify 20 million people by 2020.You can find further information about BBOXX on its website at - http://www.bboxx.co.uk/