The event will cover a range of topics including secondary markets, zero subsidy development, asset management and O&M, and corporate PPAs. Attendees can expect to meet the entire European finance and development community for solar including European asset owners, developers, debt providers, utilities and large oil and gas corporates entering the renewable space, and the services supply chain.



Hannah Staab, Due Diligence Project Manager at Natural Power's London office, will be on hand to discuss advice and forthcoming projects. If you'd like to pre-arrange a meeting with Hannah, please contact sayhello@naturalpower.comNatural Power has a proven reputation and track record of working with clients to deliver solar projects from site finding and feasibility studies through permitting and construction. You can find out more about the in-house team and technical expertise here https://www.naturalpower.com/sector/solar/In addition to a team of dedicated solar experts, Natural Power also provides technical due diligence services throughout all stages of the transaction cycle, from initial risk assessment and reporting in early transaction stages through to comprehensive reporting for credit-committee or data room presentation at final bid stage or financial close. Due diligence clients include major international banks, developers, IPPs, utilities, investment funds and other financial institutions. Find out more here https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/due-diligence/Book your place at Solar Finance and Investment: Europe 2018 online at http://finance.solarenergyevents.com/