Mission Solar Energy Ramping Up 2018 Production

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Solar Energy announced today that they are ramping up production to meet product demands for 2018. Since the launch of its new product line targeting commercial and residential projects in the first quarter of 2017, the high-power solar modules have become coveted by distributors and installers across the U.S.



More Headlines Articles

The Texas-based manufacturing plant is currently hiring additional employees to take the production line operations to a 24/7 schedule. In doing so, the increased headcount will enable Mission Solar Energy to maximize its production output and operate at its full annual capacity.With product distribution throughout the United States and Canada, 2017 has proven to be a year of great success for Mission Solar Energy. Building on that success in 2018 and maintaining momentum is the overall goal and objective for the team at Mission Solar Energy."The product we make speaks for itself. Our customers appreciate the superior quality, performance, and southern hospitality they get when purchasing Mission Solar Energy modules. Our team is hard at work to make our modules readily available for our customers," said Sam Martens, Commercial Operations Director of Mission Solar Energy.Having held a two-day onsite career fair in early December, Mission Solar Energy's hiring plans are well underway. A total of 50 new employees are being added to the company's team. Currently positions in Mission Solar's sales team, supply chain management department and production operations are being filled. This is the first phase in the plan for production increase.Mission Solar Energy is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with module facilities onsite. Our hardworking team calls Texas their home and is devoted to producing high quality solar products and services. Our solar modules are proudly designed, engineered and assembled in the USA.