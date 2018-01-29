MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING THE SAE HYBRID AND ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES SYMPOSIUM, FEB 20-22, 2018.

MERSEN TO EXHIBIT DURING THE SAE HYBRID AND ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES SYMPOSIUM, FEBRUARY 20-22, 2018.



More Headlines Articles

NEWBURYPORT, MA (JANUARY, 2018) - Mersen will showcase its broad line of innovative fuses, bus bars, cooling, surge protection and Over Current Protection Devices solutions during SAE February 20th - 22nd, 2018 in San Diego-Mission Valley, California.Mersen will have a team of technical experts on hand at booth #5 to discuss your application challenges and share solution capabilities.HIGHLIGHTS AT MERSEN'S BOOTH INCLUDE:• Newly developed line of DC fuses and Over Current Protection Devices specifically designed for today's demanding DC battery loads in energy storage applications• Flexible monitoring bus bars for battery applicationsMersen is proud to celebrate over 60 years of experience integrating our expertise in patented cooling technologies, laminated bus bar solutions, and semiconductor fuses in your electronics applications, to make them safe, reliable, and profitable.With industrial operations in all three major economic regions of the globe, we look forward to discussing your application and working together to design and develop your best solution.For more information about the conference and exhibition, please visit http://www.sae.org/events/hybridev/For more information about Mersen visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENGlobal expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of current-limiting fuses (low voltage, general purpose, medium voltage, semiconductor, miniature and glass, and special purpose) and accessories, fuse blocks and holders, power distribution blocks, low voltage disconnect switches, surge protective devices, high power switches, heatsinks, laminated bus bars, and more. For more information, call 978-462-6662 or visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchMarketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919