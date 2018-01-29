Revitalize Charging Solutions Unveils Rev+ Dual Home Charger

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev+ Dual Home Charger , the electric vehicle market's first dual residential charger, was introduced to market today on Indiegogo by Revitalize Charging Solutions, Inc. (RCS), a Fort Worth, TX-based energy-efficient, electric vehicle charging company. The Rev+ Dual Home Charger offers a combination of cost-effective convenience, manageability via the RCS mobile application and reporting intelligence.



More Headlines Articles

"REV+ will be the solution that provides the charging needs for one or two electric vehicle homes," said Edward Morgan, Founder & CEO of Revitalize Charging Solutions. "With the price of electric cars decreasing, you will start to see homes with two electric cars. Our dual charger has power of 12 kWh and 50 Amps, providing a big punch in a short period of time."The cost is $699. Customers will be able to order on Indiegogo and receive a deep discount up to 27%.The Rev+ Dual Home Charger features a range of ways in which users can monitor and manage their EV charging experience. The charger is the first with three communication options: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and an integrated web server. With the first two technologies, users interact with their chargers via a RCS mobile app, from which they can:Create and manage user profiles;Establish customized charging schedules;Start, stop and delay charge;Create and analyze charging and energy use reports;Set notifications;Get real time in charging stats; cost and amount of power used.If anything should happen to the user's phone, the same information can be accessed via any Web browser.The REV+ Dual Home Charger delivers a host of other user benefits, including the ability to schedule charging during off-peak hours. This scheduling flexibility will translate to significant long-term cost savings. RCS' features and scheduling abilities also can make sure drivers never forget to charge their cars. For example, if a customer accidentally neglects to plug in his or her vehicle, RCS will send a reminder notification."As more drivers convert to some form of electric vehicles, their annual fuel savings will galvanize tens of thousands of others to convert," Morgan said. "With the Rev+ Dual Home Charger, RCS is able to simultaneously reduce fuel costs for American drivers and reduce the nation's carbon footprint."