New batteries for Hawaiian wind farm: Younicos upgrades 10 MW energy storage system

Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany - January 30, 2018 -Younicos has signed an agreement with TerraForm Power to install and commission a 10 MW battery-based energy storage system upgrade at the site of the Kaheawa wind farm on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The batteries will be primarily used to provide ramping services to smooth out wind variability. The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.



More Headlines Articles

The agreement calls for Younicos to replace existing lead-acid batteries with advanced Samsung SDI lithium-ion batteries, which will be managed by Y.Q, Younicos's proprietary control software. Lithium-ion technology will provide a significantly higher usable energy capacity potential, as well as increase the operational lifetime of the system. It will also enable fully automated operation - with no manual battery balancing or state-of-charge management needed."We're pleased to be working with TerraForm to implement this significant upgrade of their energy storage system," said Jayesh Goyal, Managing Director of Younicos. "The combination of wind plus storage adds stability, while also making new revenue streams for renewables possible through services such as peak shifting or arbitrage. It's a win-win for both TerraForm and the environment."About YounicosYounicos is the pioneer and market leader in game-changing energy and grid solutions based on battery storage. We provide utilities, independent power producers, microgrids and C&I customers with turnkey storage systems, supporting a wide range of business opportunities. Younicos employs 130 storage experts in Berlin, Germany and Austin, Texas. In July 2017, Younicos was acquired by Aggreko and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the global leader in mobile power, heating and cooling. For more information please visit www.younicos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About TerraForm PowerTerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in the U.S., totaling more than 2,600 megawatts of installed capacity. TerraForm Power has a mandate to acquire operating solar and wind assets in North America and Western Europe. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (Nasdaq:TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$265 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.