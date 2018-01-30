SMA and Tigo Announce New TS4 Rapid Shutdown Solution

ROCKLIN, Calif., January 30, 2018—Today SMA and Tigo have announced support of a new SunSpec compatible module-level rapid shutdown unit, the TS4-F (Fire Safety). The solution joins the current TS4 platform with a focus on emergency responder safety. It uses proven MLPE technology from SMA and Tigo to provide rapid shutdown only, creating a reliable, economical product that focuses on key functions to enable NEC compliance.



The solution offers two options. The TS4-F is integrated into a smart module. The TS4-R-F retrofits a regular standard module with a module-level rapid shutdown device and is available through SMA."We have learned that commercial installers often need rapid shutdown capability but may see less need for optimization or module-level monitoring. Thus, they are looking for a cost-effective solution to provide the necessary safety functions," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of SMA's Residential and Commercial Business Unit. "The new TS4-F and TS4-R-F units in combination with our SunSpec compatible string inverters will meet their needs, offering a high-quality option to comply with the NEC 2017 rapid shutdown requirements."The new rapid shutdown solution is a cost-effective way to fulfill UL 1741, NEC 2014, and NEC 2017 requirements - especially the stricter requirements for inside the array boundary that will be effective in January 2019. It will be compatible with the power line-based SunSpec Communication Signal for Rapid Shutdown, making it simple and robust. Using the existing DC wires between the inverter and module-level electronics as a communication channel will significantly reduce installation time.The TS4-F and TS4-R-F products will offer outstanding system safety thanks to full integration with SMA's world-leading arc fault detection (AFCI). They join SMA's portfolio of products that comply with rapid shutdown requirements, including the Power+ Solution and the Rapid Shutdown System."We value SMA's collaboration to offer this solution for residential and commercial installers," said Zvi Alon, CEO of Tigo Energy. "We are confident that the safety features and cost-effectiveness of the TS4 platform will meet the needs of many customers."SMA is planning for its U.S. string inverter portfolio to be fully SunSpec Rapid Shutdown compliant in time for customers to meet the module-level rapid shutdown requirements of NEC 2017, which will become mandatory in most states by January 1, 2019.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €1 billion in 2016 is the global market leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by approximately 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index. www.SMA-America.com