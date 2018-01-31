Sion Power® Announces Launch of Its Groundbreaking Licerion® Rechargeable Lithium Battery

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sion Power, a leading developer of lithium battery technology, announced today production will begin on their patented Licerion rechargeable lithium metal battery in late 2018 from its Tucson facility. The Licerion rechargeable lithium metal technology will offer the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and electric vehicle (EV) markets an unparalleled 500 Wh/kg, 1,000 Wh/L, and 450 cycles when released.



More Headlines Articles

"Over the last decade Sion Power, and our research partner BASF, have strategically focused on meticulous research and development of a next generation lithium battery," says Tracy Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of Sion Power. Mr. Kelley goes on to say, "The result of our team's efforts will be seen in a safe lithium metal battery that is in a class by itself. We are on track to deliver product to a select group of partners by the end of 2018."Individual Licerion cells, with dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 1 cm, have a capacity of 20 Ah and offer the highest combination of energy density and specific energy available. At the core of Licerion technology is a protected metallic lithium thin film anode with multiple levels of physical and chemical protection to enhance the safety and life of lithium metal anodes. These anodes are paired with traditional lithium-ion intercalation cathodes.About Sion PowerSion Power Corporation® is a privately held company leading the development of high-energy rechargeable batteries with its Licerion® rechargeable lithium metal technology for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), military, portable-power, and electric vehicle (EV) applications. Sion Power's prestigious team of scientists and engineers are dedicated to advancing high-energy Licerion battery technology. The company has more than 160 issued patents, domestic and international patents, and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. Further information about Sion and its Licerion technology is available at www.sionpower.com.